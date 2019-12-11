Winchester-Clarke County NAACP
The Winchester Clarke County NAACP chapter will hold its monthly mass meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Highland Presbyterian Church, 446 Highland Ave., Winchester. The community is invited.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. Kitty Zuckerman will present holiday songs. Guests and visiting Rotarians welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The Dec. 3 North/South winners were: J. David Grier and Dagmar Loose, first; Robert and Ilonka McNeill, second. East/West winners were: George Caley and Milan Majarov, first; Bill Grewe and Emily Huttar, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Woman’s Club of Clarke County
The Woman’s Club of Clarke County will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Berryville Baptist Church. The agenda includes the installation of 2020 officers, the packing of snack boxes and the wrapping of gifts. The Silver Belles will play and participate in a seasonal sing-along with Ann Hudson as accompanist. Members are reminded to bring items for the snack boxes and any wrapping materials they may be able to contribute. Dues for 2020 ($20) should be paid by this meeting. Scheduled hostesses are Mary Carter, Pat Copenhaver, Barbara Morris and Ellie Shirley. The next meeting will be in March. For more information, call 955-4491.
Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house at 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. After a short business meeting, there usually follows an informative program. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us.
German Lunch Bunch
The German Lunch Bunch will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Golden Corral restaurant in Winchester. Newcomers welcome.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
The Kiwanis Club of Old Town meets at noon the second and fourth Monday of every month at the Godfrey Miller Home and Fellowship Center. Meeting includes lunch and a speaker.
Civitan Club
Northern Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club, a nonprofit organization with the emphasis on helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of the month at the Top Of Virginia Regional Chamber Office at 407 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester on the second and fourth Thursday evenings.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. The James Wood High School Choir will be performing. For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Apple Valley Needle Threaders
The Apple Valley Needle Threaders will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the VFW Post 9760 at 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, for a holiday meeting. The club will honor Families Reaching Out Group (FROG), a Winchester charity supporting foster families. The speaker will be Tina Marie Scully from FROG. After her talk, the club will present her with quilts and clothing from AVNT. A holiday potluck luncheon will follow. Quilters of all levels welcome. More information: avntquilters@gmail.com
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS will not meet Thursday for the monthly education meeting. Meetings will begin again in January at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Beekeeping classes will be starting in February 2020. If you are interested in becoming a beekeeper, attending the Beginning Beekeeper class is a great place to start. Class information can be found at the BONS website: http://www.valleybees.online/
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Bob Stieg with Clermont Farm. All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will hold its holiday social from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
Shawquon Ruritan
Shawquon Ruritan meets at the Stephens City United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of each month.
Kiwanis of Blue Ridge
The Kiwanis of Blue Ridge will meet from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Dec. 19 from 7:30 to 8:30 at Perkins Restaurant. American Red Cross Blood Drive on Dec. 24, details to be shared. Members and visitors welcome. For more information, call Kyle Homan at 540-722-7459.
