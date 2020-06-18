Winchester Horseshoe Club
Sign up and qualification for the 2020 season for the Winchester Horseshoe Club will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 23 and June 30 at Jim Barnett Park’s Raymond Frye Courts. League runs July 7 through Sept. 8 on Tuesday nights starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call Victor Riggleman at 540-877-1402.
Free milk to everyone
The Stonewall District Ruritan Club will give away more than 1,000 gallons of milk on Friday afternoon.
The gallons of 2% milk were donated to the Stonewall Ruritans by South Berkeley Ruritan and Silo Church in Greencastle, Pennsylvania.
Milk can be picked up from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Stonewall District Ruritan Building, 136 Ruritan Way in Clear Brook. The Ruritan Building is next to the Frederick County Fairgrounds, off U.S. 11 North.
Anyone can drive through to pick up milk.
This is the second milk giveaway held by the local Ruritan Club.
Virtual author talk
Handley Regional Library System and the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System are partnering with 1455 A Place for Writers on their next virtual author talk with Chris Register on his book “Conversations with US.” The free program will run at 3 p.m. June 27 on Handley Regional Library System’s Facebook page (@handleyregional). In “Conversations with US,” hundreds of everyday people offer their thoughts on what it means to be American. After nearly 400 interviews and a cumulative year on the road, Register is now working to share the story of this modern American odyssey. 1455’s Founding Director Sean Murphy and the author will discuss the process of writing this book and the contemporary literary scene.
Free pet food
The Clarke County Humane Foundation will distribute free dog and cat food between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday at the Clarke County Animal Shelter, 225 Ramsburg Lane (off Westwood Road). A variety of local sources donated this pet food for distribution to Clarke residents who need it during this COVID-19 crisis.
