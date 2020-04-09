A story on Page A6 Wednesday about a Steven Duane Neal, who is accused of reckless discharge of a firearm, contained the incorrect mugshot. No mugshot of Neal was available.
A story on Page B6 Tuesday contained inaccurate information about a gardening project at Belle Grove Plantation. The Garden Club of Virginia chose Belle Grove as one of its beneficiaries after receiving a donation from Bartlett Tree Experts. The Master Gardeners are not part of the project. Also, Jean Gilpin, a member of the Winchester-Clarke Garden Club, is president of Garden Club of Virginia.
