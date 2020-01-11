Winchester — Handley Regional Library System announces a special program honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King at Handley Library through readings, stories, quotes, and songs at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Handley Library.
Community members, along with Robin Packard, Minister Barbara Davis, Gwen Walker and Vice Mayor John Hill, will come together to honor these two drum majors of the civil rights movement.
Some of Dr. King’s favorite songs, “Balm of Gilead” and “Precious Lord Take My Hand,” will be sung by Davis. Some of the King’s favorite desserts, pecan pie, sweet potato pie and peach cobbler will be served in the Benham Gallery after the program. The program is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.