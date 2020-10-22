Blood drive
Christ Church in Millwood is sponsoring a blood drive at the Boyce Fire Hall from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday. To sign up, go to www.RedCrossBlood.org; in the top right corner of the page under “Find a Blood Drive” type in “MillwoodChristChurch” (one word). Select the blood drive that pops up at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Department and sign up.
When you donate you also will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. For more information, email christchurch@cunninghamchapel.org.
Artist-in-Residence at Burwell-Morgan Mill
Pawinee McIntire will create art and talk about her work from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Burwell-Morgan Mill (15 Tannery Lane, Millwood). Artist Linda Case will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Suggested admission-donation to mill is $5 per adult; $3 per senior citizen. Call the mill at 540-837-1799, or contact the Clarke County Historical Association at 540-955-2600 or director@clarkehistory.org.
FISH Hymn Sing
The annual FISH Hymn Sing will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, donations will be gladly accepted to help our neighbors in need at FISH of Clarke County, P. O. Box 1154, Berryville, VA 22611.
Diaper donations
Diaper donations are needed in sizes 5 and 6 and individual packs of wipes at Congregational Community Action Project, or CCAP, located at 112 S. Kent Street, Winchester. call 54)-662-4318 for additional information or donations can be dropped off between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free lunches and pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St. will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Spaghetti Dinner
Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road in Stephens City, will hold a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 5 to 6:30 p.m. (or until it’s all gone) Saturday. Drive through/pick up only. Meals include baked spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread and dessert. Freewill offering to benefit missions in the church. For more information, call 540-3030-4262.
Drive-thru dinner
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will have a Drive-Thru Dinner on Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. until sold out. Dinner will include pork loin, stuffing, au gratin potatoes, California medley vegetable blend, roll and dessert. $12 per dinner.
For more information, call JoAnne DeHaven at 540-888-3230 or Merle Kerns at 540 888-3201.
Soup and sandwiches
Gore Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will offer fried ham sandwiches and vegetable soup on Oct. 31 beginning at 11 a.m. until sold out. Soup by the quart is $7 and sandwiches are $4 each.
Country breakfast
The Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Spirit & Word Fellowship, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Adults — $7; children 5 and under — $2.
CCAP distributions
CCAP will distribute its annual Thanksgiving food box from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 21 and its Christmas food box from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 12 at 112 S. Kent St. in Winchester. This year, it is required that everyone sign up. Sign up dates and times are 9 a.m. to noon today; 5 to 7 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Bring your green CCAP card and wear a mask. You will be registered for both holiday boxes at one time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.