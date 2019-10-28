The following students at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School were named to the All A honor roll for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.
First grade
Joelle Gibson, Kimberly Moreland, Merriam Sheikh, Dianna “Grace” Shoemaker, Eli Smelser, Stella Young, Savannah Boczar, Sophia Colabella, Jackz Dailey, Wendy Elder, Dallas Facemire, Kwenton Johnson, Brianna Pineda Lemus, Dylan Ramos Del Campo, Addyson Wells, Kaelin Bonk, Alivia Bryden, Kennedy Clark, Gemma Hott, Mursalin Islam, Lucas Kelley, Kaleb Kotynski-Neer, Harper Lockridge, Kynlee Alger, Stephanie Castaneda Santander, Ashley Files, Daniela Fitzsimmons, Caroline Legge, Edwin Miranda Berumen, Maggie Omps, Alana Perez-Alvarez, Brody Russell, Dylan Swiger, Jeffery Vasquez Castillo, Brody Mumaw, Senuli Thantiridge
Second grade
Braxton Kelly, Kallum Schultz, Iilas Fouse, Jaxson Carroll, Cole Falu, Faith Hamilton, Lily Pasquale, Giselle Abrego-Mijano, Silas Fordyce, Erica Haines, Sophia Nelson, Alexa Polk, Katherine Schoell, John Woshner, Kemper Belford, Chaylinn Cole, Peyton Duckworth, Brayden Lopez, Audrey Ritenour, Kiana Spann, Ava Watson, Landon Young, Julia Bittner, Hailey Butcher, Riley Cornwell, Yardley Lockridge, Emily Mejia Urbina, Charlotte Price, Lydia Ritenour, Avery Triplett, Emerson Wright
Third grade
Scarlett Atchison, Kaylee Hernadez-Castillo, Gavin Rowe, Ella Smith, Jamie Sosa-Martinez, Caleb Witherspoon, Jance Vasquez Castillo, Nicholas Cahak, Owen Cooper, David Guida, Trace Hamman, Adrian Trujillo, Leah Youngblood, Keith Dailey, Bella Beltran, Seth Cornwell, Eden Erickson, Addyson Gravett, Ray Hernandez, Kamari Largent, Sofia Reyes-Narvaez, Abigail Smith
Fourth grade
Miles Wright, Watipa Simwaka, Sydney Kahle, Paige Prince, Daniel Rechel, Alana Welbourne, Maci Wrenn, Evelyn Charrier, Ender Kelly, Tony Medrano, Newton Schiavone, Keelan Burrow, Allison Files, Elise Januzzi, Ryan Mongan
Fifth grade
Kylie Arnold, Alayanah McGuire, Claire Swiger, Brylie Tobin, Steven Urias, Tommy Woomer, Logan Lafollette, Paityn Loar, Ashley Villatoro Ayala, Emmylou Woomer
