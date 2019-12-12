“Nights long, days short. The creation of rituals . . . to make sure we don’t dry up during the season.” - Ken Nafziger, artistic director, Winchester Musica Viva.
WINCHESTER -— For Ken Nafziger, retired professor of music at Eastern Mennonite University and longtime artistic director of the classical choir Winchester Musica Viva, selecting and then cobbling together music for a Christmas program has never been particularly hard. It’s the culling of favorites, envisioned for inclusion, that is most difficult.
“I have enough music for a seven-hour concert,” Nafziger says with a smile. “It’s a matter of cutting of things out.”
What failed to make the cut the respective audiences at three Viva performances this weekend will never know. But what they will hear is a concert rich in texture, variety. and volume. For example, no less than seven languages — English, Latin, Hebrew, Ukrainian, Spanish, German, and a Central American people’s language — will be heard.
The volume and variety Nafziger relates from a post he read on Facebook in which it was noted that in the month of December alone there “are something like 27 holiday celebrations in different cultures.” Thus, for him, there is considerably more to explore in December than to use music as a cudgel in the battle over whether one should say “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays.”
In fact, Nafziger says his original idea for a concert done entirely a cappella was the “annoyance of mine over whether to say ‘Merry Christmas’ or ‘Happy Holidays.’ This supposed war Christmas — we have so many celebrations. We don’t need to be creating an issue that is not an issue.”
As fortune would have it, the notion for an a cappella program “got changed” as Nafziger found myriad pieces for piano and chorus. So expansive was this compendium of music that Nafziger has been able to interpret Christmas and the winter season more “broadly.”
Consider his groupings of music: There are no less than seven, complete with audience participation — an introduction of Nafziger’s intent that includes the famous Latin-Catholic hymn “O Sanctissima” (O Most Holy One), the Chanukah classic (“Ma’oz Tzur”), sung to what the audience will recognize as “Rock of Ages”), and the Ukraianian New Year’s song “Shchedryk.”
From there, there were wil be segments on bells and snow (“Silver Bells,” “A-Ding-a-Ding-Ding” are featured), a musical look at the mystery of Christmas (“Magnum Majesterium,” “I Wonder As I Wander”), an ensemble of Spanish songs (“Abreme la Puerta” is a an example), and a section on children (“Silent Night” and “Some Children See Him”). The concert ends with a salute to New Year’s around the world.
As Viva was fashioning this ambitious program, Nafziger told the choir to view the concert as a huge tree piled high with little presents, symbols of Christmas. “Children can come and find these presents and are delighted.”
And that is how Ken Nafziger envisions this weekend’s concerts — 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity Episcopal in Upperville, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Grace Evangelical Lutheran in Winchester, and 3 p.m. on Sunday at Grace — as “a trip through Christmas gifts.”
