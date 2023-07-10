WINCHESTER — It was clear skies and sunshine as a small crowd, comprised mostly of hospital staff, gathered outside Winchester Medical Center Monday morning to celebrate the new partnership between Valley Health and PHI Air Medical.
At the center of the gathering sat a newly refurbished medical transport helicopter — finished with an impeccable blue and white paint job and branded with Valley Health’s name — which officials said symbolizes a new partnership that will provide game-changing care in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and beyond. PHI Air Medical is the nation’s leading air ambulance provider, and regional healthcare officials hope the partnership will elevate the standard of care for critical and non-emergency patients.
“Valley Health already provides a pretty robust medical transportation system. It’s currently done by the ground,” said Brandon Truman, senior director of mobile integrated healthcare at Valley Health. “This will be an extension of that service.”
Representatives from Valley Health and Winchester Medical Center stood by, waiting to cut the shiny blue ribbon that would make it all official.
“For ... years, I’ve been watching helicopters come in and I thought, ‘man, I sure wish one of them said Valley Health,’” said Mark Nantz, Valley Health’s president and CEO.
Now, one of them does.
While this particular helicopter has actually been serving Winchester Medical Center for a number of years, its list of updates is far longer than new paint and Valley Health’s acquisition.
“This upgraded aircraft can now fly through certain weather conditions that it couldn’t previously. ... The clinical flight crew has to go through additional training to be able to fly through weather patterns that previously prevented patients from being able to fly to their destination,” Truman said.
The cabin’s interior was also upgraded, and a new radio system provides more effective communication between first responders.
Carolyn Trent, a flight nurse paramedic with PHI, will now work on board the new aircraft. She said this helicopter’s capabilities will help medical crew members take on all types of situations in an efficient manner.
“We can go from transporting a high risk pregnant patient, to a five-day old baby, to a trauma patient all on the same day without changing equipment,” she said.
Trent said this is especially helpful when responding to rural areas around Winchester where it sometimes takes a while for ambulances to get to the hospital.
Jacob Meza, vice president of ambulatory and post-acute services for Valley Health, explained that the partnership provides a more linear chain of communication between medical providers.
“The air medical [program] is, I would say, the clinical program that we’re calling once we realize that the care that can be provided within our hospital walls is not sufficient for the patient. ... When time is of the essence, you call the helicopter and they come in, and we’re able to get the patient on board and transfer to a higher level of care,” Meza said.
Since Valley Health and PHI have entered a preferred partnership, which essentially means Valley Health’s medical aircraft services are solely affiliated with PHI rather than multiple vendors, it makes tracking patient information more organized, both during medical events and after. That means Valley Health can look at case outcomes and learn how to improve their standard of care for future patients.
“It allows us to bring all that information together so that we’re providing that best possible care,” Meza said.
The medical helicopter is officially in use, and is expected to serve all of Valley Health’s patients in 17 counties in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.
