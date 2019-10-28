The following students at Gainesboro Elementary School were named to the All A honor roll for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.
First grade
Kaieobari Aarami, Jakob Barton, Branan Bickley, Miles Brant, Wyatt Brant, William Brown, Lillian Carter, Isla Case, Aria Chakos, Matthias Clovis, Camden Davey, Kolton Fraley, Natalie Fullmer, Carmindee Linaburg, Ethan Luttrell, Harmony Martin, Harper Mounts, Abigail Myers, Balen Olah, Morgan Phelps, Kilian Reams, Cheyenne Schrock, Connor Schumer, Liam Shull, Kensley Simmons, Skylar van den Arend, Kanyon Vermillion, Teri Wryter
Second grade
Coltyn Baran, Claire Burgess, Ella Charles, Colton Crim, Faith DeHaven, Ella Fisher, Isabella Flores-Velasquez, Mason Fullmer, Aylin Hernandez Rojas, Jayden Hernandez, Nathanael Hiett, Emily Holaday, Jordan Lang, Mary Long, Julian Marabella, Natali Merchant, Paige Mills, Liam Mowery, Lyla Nguyen, Gage Orndorff, Connor Sheppard, Antwain Smith, Cale Smith, Carsyn Smith, Lauren Whitacre
Third grade
Autumn Bauserman, Coedell Brannon, Mary Denton, Elayna Fletcher, Sarah Hiett, Rylie Hott, Finnian Kelley, Zoe Lowrey, Josephine May, Ryan Palmer, McKinley Reams, Kylie Salyer, Molly Schumer, Blake Sheppard, Conner Wygant, Leah Young
Fourth grade
Jacob Boring, Henry Brant, Cannon Edgerton, Megan Hutchins, Jackson Lang, Jackson Ledford, Stella Pratt-Perez, Madeleine Primus
Fifth grade
Kingston Aikens, Caoilyn Baggarly, Alexis Brown, Ashlyn Evans, Dayana Jackson, Teagan Kelley, Jessica McDonald, Grant Mills, Delaney Newcome, Joshua Salyer, Breanna Smith
