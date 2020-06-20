WINCHESTER — Just when we thought it was safe to get out of the house, the area has been invaded by giant bugs.
No need to panic, though, the bugs are a new art installation in the gardens of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley on Amherst Street.
Featuring 10 sculptures — including an 18-foot-long praying mantis and a 10-foot-tall daddy long legs — the David Rogers’ Big Bugs exhibit opens to the public Tuesday and will remain on view until Nov. 15.
The bugs are made from fallen trees, saplings, dried branches and other items that Rogers found in nature, primarily near his home in Long Island, New York.
Rogers, 60, started his career by making furniture from wood and other natural objects he “discovered,” sometimes on other’s people’s land. “I’d say, let’s grab this red cedar and get the hell out of here,” said Rogers, who was at the MSV on Wednesday overseeing the installation of the sculptures.
But one day he made a huge dinosaur from dried branches and saplings and discovered he enjoyed that process as much as creating something practical like a chair or table.
The Dallas Arboretum liked the dinosaur but really wanted something that fit more in line with their mission, he said. Rogers proposed he create a series of giant insects. Negotiation stalled as Rogers drew sketches and pitched ideas but garden officials couldn’t commit because they didn’t know how they would pay for them. His dad gave him some invaluable advice — create the sculptures and then rent them out.
The David Rogers’ Big Bugs exhibit debuted at the Dallas Arboretum in 1994. It now includes some 40 sculptures of 14 different subjects and has been on steady rotation around the country, appearing at the U.S. Botanic Garden, Disney World’s Epcot Center, the U.S. National Arborteum and Longwood Gardens — some of those places more than once.
David Rogers’ Big Bugs was scheduled to open at the MSV in April but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The extra time allowed Rogers to create a new piece — not a big bug, but a fellow pollinator in the garden — a hummingbird on a 7-foot-tall flower.
As Rogers studied each insect in order to make a sculpture, he gradually grew to appreciate what they can do for a garden.
“The insect’s role in the garden is way more important than ours,” Rogers said. “They do all the heavy lifting.”
MSV staff members feel the same and have created educational panels to accompany each giant bug. Visitors can learn about the role the bug plays in the garden, how large it actually it is and where it might be found on the MSV grounds.
For instance, the 17-foot-wide dragonfly floats along the Water Garden and the hummingbird can be found in Kathie’s Spring Garden, where hummingbirds can be seen many mornings.
Rogers also said his sculptures allow him to help out botanical gardens and nature centers searching for new exhibits to attract visitors.
“Fun is great,” he said. “But I also want to help with their outreach.”
The MSV is located at 901 Amherst St. In addition to the Big Bug exhibit opening on Tuesday, the MSV galleries will also reopen to the public that day.
Those visiting the MSV galleries and Big Bugs Pop-Up Shop in the gardens must wear face masks. Both indoors and outdoors, MSV guests are being asked to follow recommended physical distancing guidelines of 6 feet.
Admission to Big Bugs — which includes admission to the MSV galleries — is $15, $10 to youth (age 13–18) and to seniors (60+), $5 to ages 5–12, free to ages 4 & under, and free to MSV members.
Thanks to exhibition sponsor Navy Federal Credit Union, admission to Big Bugs is free to all active duty, National Guard, and Reserve military personnel and their families and to individual retired veterans (military ID required).
MSV gallery admission is always free to ages 12 & under and free to all on Wednesdays; however, these free admission offers do not include David Rogers’ Big Bugs.
