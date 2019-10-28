The following students at James Wood High School were named to the All A Honor Roll for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.
Ninth grade
Caleb Athey, Christopher Ballentine, Kendall Barnes, Charlotte Bass, Siobhan Berry, Courtney Bolinger, Gabriel Boone, Rebekah Clouse, Marisol Contreras, Lauren Crawford, Mackenzie Daugherty, Madalyn Dehaven, Ranvir Dhindsa, Matthew Dueweke, Riley Foster, Brooke Geary, Mary Groesbeck, Yousuf Habouh, Lucille Hahn, Grace Jenkins, Reagan Johnston, James Judson, Landen Keffer, Ella Kelchner, Caitlyn Kelly, Sadie Kittoe, Andrew Link, Rebecca Logan, Evelyn Lovelace, Lauren Masters, Ty Messick, June Miller, Mckayla O’Connor, Brendan O’Neil, Laina Orndorff, Marissa Painter, Marina Perkins, Alyssa Rardin, Jackson Robbins, Dylans Sejas, Ravin Smith, Charlotte Spicer, Athan Taylor.
10th grade
Alexis Baltimore, Devon Beaty, Jax Bell, Leah Bohnenkamp, Jillian Campbell, Dalaney Carroll, Zabella Coffman, Brianna Corder, Louisa Craig, Samantha Dunn, Kaitlin Edens, Madison Edens, Emilee Friend, Ashlyn Goepel, Ethan Grooms, Antania Gross, Jonathan Grumbacher, Erin Hager, Lauren Henderson, Blake Hounshell, Peyton Jenkins, Christopher Johns, Kailee Knisley, Maiah Lazo Arana, Bryson Link, Paige Linton, Sofia McClanahan, Logan McKay, Tessa Morell, Salomie Newlin, Isaac Oldham, Marissa Overbaugh, Megan Painter, Ashlynn Prentice, Kylie Prusik, Danilo Rincon Camacho, Sebastian Rincon Camacho, Matthew Rock, Andrew Rorex, Kimberly Saupp, Caitlyn Shutts, Paige Simko, Bailey Smith, Leah Snapp, Kameron Strosnider, Charles Thompson, Mikayla Triggs, Jessica Wiley.
11th grade
Matthew Allen, Seth Amos, Benjamin Appling, Alexander Arell, Shaylin Ashwood, Nicole Babbitt, Lincoln Barnes, Elisabeth Bass, David Bauserman, Katelyn Bean, Evelyn Carbary, Zoey Coffman, Olivia Duck, Conor Flaherty, Grace Frigaard, Grace Hawkins, Ashley Jannuzzi, Alyssah McGuire, Brodie Nealis, Christopher Nuss, Faith Oldham, Lonnie Phillips, Lainie Putt, Morgan Rust, Allison Salata, Corrine Smith, Reagan Tibbs, Kristyna Van Sickler, Kimberly Warnagiris, Haley Weatherholt, Jacquelyn Whitt.
12th grade
Melissa Alvarado, Samatzin Angel-Perez, Eleanor Armel, Kaitlyn Bennington, Abigail Brannon, Catherine Bright, Kevin Brown, Stephanie Canchanya, Garrett Clark, Daniel Copenhaver, Katherine Costin, Lydia Craig, Madison Crim, Thomas Davis, Alicia Dean, Trevor DeMay, Lydia Ferrulli, Makayla Firebaugh, Matthew Flacksenburg, Jazzmin Garcia, David Gray, Mikayla Grumbacher, Chelsea Heishman, Maggie Heishman, Susan Hicks, Adrianna Hughes, Madison Jenkins, Mia Johnson, Dayton Keffer, Brittan Kelley, Jennifer Kerns, Mackenzie Konyar, Logan Lail, Karson Lanham, Patricia Long, Abigail Maher, Max Mancini, Daira Mann, Sierra Marino, Kaylee Marple, Michael McGeachy, Amber Mitchell, Nathaniel Montagna, Joaquin Mosre, Emma Newcome, Camden Newlin, Timothy Nolan, Matthew Norris, Benjamin Ondeck, Hunter O’Neill, Reid O’Roke, Hayli Peacoe, Kendall Pierce, Benjamin Pingley, Avery Pitcock, Chancelyn Potenzo, Brenna Prunty, Sophia Pryor, Jasilyn Queen, Madison Rathman, Bradyn Ritchie, Kailey Rock, Ethan Russell, Blake Sandy, Austin Schmitt, Leo Schopick, Fridrika Sigurdardottir, Alexsandra Smith, Carmen Smith, Stephanie Smith, Trey Snider, Chloe Spicer, Afton Sykes, Alyson Toth, Jackson Turner, Mary Vanover, Adam Venham-Carter, Courtney Vreeland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.