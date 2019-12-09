WINCHESTER — Thomas Pandolfi will again display his keyboard virtuosity on Friday in the Bistro at Westminster Canterbury. Masterful classicism and hot jazz will warm a winter evening.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door.
Pandolfi’s glittering delivery of great piano literature has been impressive during 14 previous Winchester area performances. His programs ranged from the Russian masters and the famous Italians, French, Germans and Austrians to crossover works by Gershwin and Weil.
His annual December concert is immensely popular. This year he will present the beautiful lyricism of Franz Schubert, one of the great 19th Century composers. He then pivots to works by the highly original, popular and innovative American composer, George Gershwin.
Pandolfi plays in prestigious venues worldwide. Performances throughout Europe, China and the US have been acclaimed. In Eastern Europe, where classical piano performance is particularly valued, he has been strongly praised. When a student, he was awarded full scholarships for both undergraduate and graduate degrees at the Juilliard School.
Pandolfi is also a compelling educator. In the intimate Bistro setting, which showcases this skill, he converses comfortably, providing concise insights about his program.
Westminster Canterbury is a life-care retirement community in northwest Winchester. This smoke-free environment is off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) just southeast of Route 37. Follow signs to Lawrence Hall, Main Entrance. Parking is free. For more information, call 540-665-0156. Atlantic Union Bank sponsors the concert series.
The Bistro Concert on Jan. 17 will present a program of elegant classical music by Garrick Zoeter, clarinet, Mariana Zoeter, soprano, and Sue Boyd, piano.
For more information: www.svwc.org/bistroconcerts
