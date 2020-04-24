BOYCE — Today is Arbor Day, when we recognize the important role trees play in our environment.
And no time is more fitting for the State Arboretum of Virginia at Blandy Experimental Farm to announce its Tree of the Year: the sassafras (Sassafras albidum).
The Arboretum’s 2020 Tree of the Year was selected after deliberation by Curator T’ai Roulston, Blandy arborists, and Virginia Department of Forestry representatives. According to Roulston, sassafras is a tree perfectly suited to many landscapes because it’s a fast-growing tree native to the eastern U.S., grows to a height of 30 to 60 feet, and is available at many area nurseries.
“It makes a very nice tree for the yard if the secondary sprouts from the base are removed to encourage a single tall tree rather than a sassafras thicket,” said Roulston in a press release.
The sassafras leaves are well known and loved for their shapes. Individual trees produce three different leaf types: mittenshaped, three-fingered and oval. The leaves also put on a nice show of color in the fall, ranging from yellow to orange to red. Various parts of the plant, including the leaves, give off a very pleasant root beer-like fragrance; traditionally, these were used in the making of various medicinal beverages. Roulston warns, however,that because one of sassafras’ chemical compounds — safrole — has been found to be carcinogenic, only sassafras flavoring with safrole removed is available commercially now.
This is the second year that the Arborteum has named a Tree of the Year. The 2019 tree was the Eastern Redbud.
“We want everyone — of all ages — to know how important trees are to us environmentally,” said Roulston in the news release. “Every day at the Arboretum we practice and promote tree education, science, and conservationthrough research and public programming. That’s a vital part of our mission.”
The State Arboretum of Virginia is home to more than 5,000 woody trees and shrubs, including a 300-tree ginkgo grove and a 36-tree Cedar of Lebanon allee.
The Arboretum is part of historic Blandy Experimental Farm, a research field station for the University of Virginia’s Department of Environmental Sciences. Blandy Experimental Farm is on U.S. 50 in Clarke County, about 10 miles east of Winchester.
