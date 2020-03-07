WINCHESTER — The selection of Princesses to serve in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCIII for the 2020 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has been announced by festival officials. The princesses include Emilie Limoges, Madolin Gail Neff, Savannah Alicesa Payne, Allison May Selznick and Lillian Allegra Smith.
Emilie Limoges is the daughter of Lisa and Robert Limoges of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Nick and Kathy Nerangis of Winchester and the late Helen Rivard and Louis Limoges. She is a freshman at Pennsylvania State University majoring in engineering. She is a member of the Penn State ice hockey team. Emilie is a 2019 graduate of The Hill School. She was a varsity hockey letter recipient and captain. Prior to The Hill School, Emily attended Millbrook High School where she was a member of the varsity cheerleading team. In 2019, she won an award for excellence in class piano. Emilie’s mother, Lisa, served as a maid of honor in the court of Queen Shenandoah LVII, Maria Meredith Mudd.
Madolin Neff is the daughter of Suzette and Mark Neff of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Lucita Stowe, Carolyn Ritter, and Ted Neff all of Winchester and the late Joel Stowe. She is a freshman at Bridgewater College majoring in health sciences. She is a starting member of the Bridgewater College Women’s golf team. Madolin is a 2019 graduate of John Handley High School. She was a four-year varsity golf letter recipient, a Handley Scholar, and a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, and German Club.
Savannah Payne is the daughter of the late Iris Payne and Vernon Payne. She is the granddaughter of Preston Tigney of Berryville and the late Alice Paige, Charlotte Tigney, and Richard Curry. She is the goddaughter of Virginia Grant of Winchester and the god-granddaughter of Rosie and Thomas Brown of Berryville. She is a Junior at Virginia Commonwealth University majoring in psychology and social work. She is a member of VCU ASPiPE LLP, contributing 200 hours of community service. She was named to the Dean’s List the Fall of 2017 and Spring of 2018. Savannah is a 2017 graduate of Millbrook High School. She was a four-year varsity cheer letter recipient, serving as co-captain during the 2016-2017 academic year, and was a 2016-2017 debutante.
Allison Selznick is the daughter of Susan and Lee Selznick of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Paul and Judy Lanuale of Cross Junction, Lynn Selznick of East Brunswick, N.J., and the late Roger Selznick. She is a freshman at James Madison University majoring in hospitality management with a minor in business and creative writing. She is a 2019 graduate of Sherando High School. She was class president her junior year, three-year varsity volleyball letter recipient, and a member of the Blue Ridge Volleyball Association for five years. Allison served as President of the National Honor Society, was a member of Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), and Kind Club. She also received the Academic Achievement award and worked at James Charles Winery.
Lillian Smith is the daughter of Allison and Jay Smith of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Richard Smith of Saline, Michigan, and the late Marilyn Young, Jack Young, and Gladys Smith. She is a first year student at The University of Virginia majoring in pre-commerce. She volunteers at UVA’s Madison House and is a member of Hoothon, a dance marathon that benefits the Children’s Miracle Network. Lillian is a 2019 graduate of John Handley High School. During her senior year, she was captain of the varsity tennis team and served as Student Government president.
The Princesses will accompany Queen Shenandoah XCIII and her Court to all Festival functions throughout the 93rd Festival scheduled for April 24 to May 3. They will participate in the Coronation Ceremony to be held on May 1 at 1:30 p.m. at John Handley High School. They will ride in the Royal Float in the Grand Feature Parade scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. May 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.