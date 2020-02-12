WINCHESTER — Months before Manolete's Taqueria Gourmet opened the public was hungry to find out more about the new restaurant on Valley Avenue.
Prospective diners didn't know what the restaurant would ultimately be called, but they were definitely rooting for "the one with the mural."
Manolete's Taqueria Gourmet opened in December at 2240 Valley Ave., inside the former Anthony's Pizza building in front of Ward Plaza.
By definition a taqueria is a restaurant specializing in tacos and burritos.
And although Manolete's offers a wide variety of tacos and burritos, its menu includes more upscale entrees such as grilled lobster tail, filet mignon, rib eye and salmon.
"We are innovating the food and doing fresh seafood, organic chicken and fresh farm-raised beef," said manager Adrian Gomez. "We intend to provide the same products as fine dining, but make it more affordable."
Gomez is part of an extended family that has been in the restaurant business for 35 years. The group owns not only El Rancho on Pleasant Valley Road and Las Trancas in the Rutherford Crossing shopping center, but two restaurants in Front Royal and one in Ohio.
Gomez said the company has an ambitious goal of operating 20 restaurants in the next 20 years, concentrating primarily on locations along the Interstate 81 corridor.
"It's a big challenge, but we are crazy," he said. "You gotta dream."
As the company grows, each restaurant's menu will differ depending what's needed in the community. Winchester, they thought, could use a more upscale Mexican restaurant — not a free chips and salsa kind of place but a date-night place.
The kind of place with atmosphere and fresh produce and an exciting wine list with choices from Italy, Spain and Argentina as well as local wines. A place that squeezes fresh citrus into the margaritas and where it was possible to knock back a $65 shot of tequila, if you wanted. A place to get made-to-order salsa served in a lava stone with endless chips.
One of the restaurant's two chefs concentrates just on the seafood dishes. In addition to seafood stuffed into tacos and burritos, the menu offers a whole fried tilapia, shrimp in garlic mojo sauce and a seafood tower piled high with shrimp, octopus, ceviche and scallops.
Diners can also order a burger or pasta off the menu or ask for a vegetarian entree or. The bestselling entree with women, Gomez said, is Manolete's Chicken, a chicken breast stuffed with chorizo, spinach, mushrooms, corn and oxaca cheese. The men prefer Burrito Manolete's with chicken, steak and shrimp inside.
"It has everything," Gomez said. "And it's huge too."
But it is a taqueria, after all, and tacos made with homemade tortillas are a specialty. The tacos can be filled with chicken, steak and pork but also cow-head, tongue, tripe, shrimp, salmon and lobster.
Other menu items include: chilaquiles, grilled steak or chicken with strips of fried corn tortillas simmered in salsa; parrillada, which is chicken, grilled onions and peppers "set on fire"; and a brunch burrito packed with scrambled eggs, chorizo, rice, beans and queso.
"We are always innovating," he said. "We don't want to stay with a boring concept. We are trying to bring life to the food."
They brought life to the building too. Transforming the inside from a casual pizzeria to an upscale Mexican establishment took a bit longer than anticipated because so much of the woodwork is custom made.
It's the outside that got the community talking months before the place opened. Turns out the large mural featuring scenes from a Mexican village was in violation of a city planning ordinance. Because the building is in a Corridor Enhancement District, city code prohibits more than three colors to be used on the exterior without first getting permission.
"And thanks to the city for letting us keep the mural," Gomez said.
(1) comment
Good good. But tooooooo pricey for regular people. Most, not all, eat mexican food especially at lunch because its a good meal cheap. Chips and salsa should be free if ordering food. Just regular salsa, charge for your specialty. If you want regular customer, price of food needs to be affordable. I really want this restaurant to succeed. Best wishes for your business
