WINCHESTER — Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley is holding a virtual 5K this week.
More than 300 third- through eighth-graders participate in Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley. They are led by 86 trained volunteer coaches.
The local Girls on the Run chapter was halfway through its season before the coronavirus shut down in-person practices. The team at GOTR headquarters has been offering At Home lessons so the girls could continue to receive the benefits of positive lessons about finding strength in connectedness, standing up for others and leading with an open heart.
Two of the high points of every GOTR season are the Community Impact Project and the Celebratory 5K.
The Community Impact Project is a project that the girls on each team choose, design and implement to make a positive difference in their community.
The 5K occurs at the end of each season. The fall 5Ks had more than 600 community runners join 400 GOTR program girls in Winchester and Harrisonburg. The 5Ks are a main source of funding for income-based scholarship assistance. Close to 60% of all participating girls qualify for help with the $150 registration fee.
This week’s Virtual 5K has the dual purpose of giving the girls the joy of setting a goal and accomplishing it and giving back to their community.
This is a donation-only event. Half of the funds raised will be shared between three organizations on the front lines that are providing food, shelter and aid to those affected by COVID-19: the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg-Rockingham and the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation. Participants can choose which organization they would like to receive 50% of their donation.
The organization has also partnered with a few local fitness instructors who are producing exclusive videos for our event participants.
The Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley Your Place, Your Pace, Your Way Virtual 5K is an opportunity for everyone in the community to be active and give back. You can run, walk, dance, do some yoga or take an online fitness class. Submit a picture or tag GOTR on social media to receive a completion certificate.
To learn more and to register, visit the website: www.girlsontherunsv.org
