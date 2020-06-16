WINCHESTER — The Handley Library System hasn’t announced a reopening date yet, but it’s now possible to check out books and other items.
The library has started curbside pick-up of up physical materials by appointment at all library locations.
Patrons can place holds for items either through the online catalog or by phone to the Bowman Library (540-869-9000, ext., 4); Clarke County Library (540-955-5144) or Handley Library (540.662.9041, ext. 10.)
Books, digital Launch Pads, WiFi hotspot devices, nature backpacks, music and audiobook CDs, DVDs, and other physical materials can be reserved with up to 10 items requested on each library card.
You will receive an email, text, or phone call from library staff when your materials are ready. Wait times for holds may be longer than normal as returned items are being quarantined for safety for 72 hours.
Pick-up library materials at the designated curb signs: Handley Library is at the back of the building next to the drop boxes; Bowman Library is at the front of the building; and Clarke County patrons will need to physically enter the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center following the posted guidelines and pick up their materials from a table outside the library doors.
Patrons are asked to stay in their cars until library staff step away from the material cart to practice safe social distancing. Appointments must be scheduled in advance.
The outside book returns are also open to return any library materials.
v v v
In other library news: The Handley Regional Library System has announced a new program, Storytime Grab-and-Go Kits, designed for kids 6 and under. The interactive kits include extension activities that go with library story-time themes. The packs contain songs, stories and craft ideas.
New kits are released every week. Supplies are limited with one kit per family each week with curbside pick-up via appointment. Patrons can reserve their kit and appointment through the library calendar on the homepage at www.handleyregional.org.
Pick-up days are Tuesdays at Handley Library in Winchester, Wednesdays at Clarke County Library in Berryville and Thursdays at Bowman Library in Stephens City. Kits are available as supplies last through Aug. 8.
