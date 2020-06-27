WINCHESTER — Cooped up, locked down and penned in for weeks, some of us are eager to hit the road.
But we may need to put the brakes on our getaway dreams. As states allow businesses to reopen, COVID-19 cases are increasing across the country.
“The safest thing is not to travel,” said Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District. “Anytime there’s contact with new people there’s a risk of contracting the virus and anytime you travel you meet new people.”
But Greene said he knows that people will travel this summer. Some people must attend an important family event while others need a change of scenery to protect their mental health.
Everybody’s situation is different, and each person will need to assess their risk depending on their age, their health history and the health of their family members.
“If it’s a once in a lifetime event that’s going on, you have to decide whether it’s worth it,” Greene said. “Just like anything in life, it’s a risk versus benefit calculation.”
Greene said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has created a special section for travelers on its website at cdc.gov.
Choosing where to go will be a challenge, Greene said. Do you go to New York City where there’s been a high rate of infection or go to North Dakota, which hasn’t seen many cases, and risk bringing COVID with you?
Greene offers some guidance for those venturing out this summer:
• Drive your own car rather than taking public transportation such as a train or plane.
• Check out if the virus is spreading where you’re going. That data can also be found on cdc.gov.
• Try to plan a trip where you’ll spend a lot of time outdoors rather than one that involves sitting in restaurants or wandering into shops.
• Consider whether you’ll be able to social distance once you’re there. Is this a place you stand 6 feet apart from others or will you be shoulder to shoulder in a high-rise elevator, at a bar or on a crowded beach?
• Have a plan on what you’ll do if you get sick while you’re away.
• Be careful who you visit. It’s probably not the time to go stay with your elderly relatives, who are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19.
Traveling with your family or household to a beach house or mountain house just might work, Greene said, since the family unit is able to travel together and then hang out together.
As for hotel rooms, the first things Greene checks out when he enters a hotel room are the bed and the bathroom. If they look clean, then he feels comfortable staying there. He always washes his hands after touching the remote control or any other objects in the room.
As for cruise ships, Greene is not a fan. Thousands of people sleeping and eating so close together makes an ideal breeding ground for germs.
“Cruise ships are floating Petri dishes,” Greene said. “I wouldn’t have traveled on one before COVID-19.”
