Community baby shower
Winchester Medical Center is sponsoring its eighth annual Community Baby Shower, a baby supplies drive to help organizations serving local families in need. The collection will benefit AbbaCare, C-CAP, Healthy Families, New Eve Maternity Home, Red Wagon Ministry, The Laurel Center and Froggy’s Closet. The community is asked to donate new items for newborns up to age 2 through Sept. 30, at the following Valley Health locations:
• Winchester Medical Center South Tower Lobby
• Winchester Medical Center North Tower Lobby
• Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center Lobby
• 333 West Cork Street Upper Lobby
BB&T is partnering with WMC this year. These Winchester branch locations are serving as collection sites:
• BB&T Winchester Main — 115 Cameron St.
· BB&T Amherst Branch — 1800 Amherst St.
• BB&T Berryville Avenue — 1000 Berryville Ave.
· BB&T Pleasant Valley — 2082 S. Pleasant Valley Road
• BB&T Valley Center — 2500 Valley Ave.
For more information, contact Misty Warren at mwarren2@valleyhealthlink.com or 540-536-8768.
Diapers needed by CCAP
Disposable baby diapers are needed in larger sizes, 4,5,and 6’s, for the Baby and Toddler Room at Congregational Community Action Project, or CCAP. Another request is for new and gently used books, for children younger than 5 to replenish book nook shelves. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 for additional information or Jody Stephenson at the redwagonministry@gmail.com.
Master Gardeners
Homeowners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape, or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension Frederick County Office, 107 N. Kent St. in Winchester to talk with an Extension Master Gardener. Or call 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com for help.
Through Sept. 28, homeowners can also come to the Old Town Winchester Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays to talk to an Extension Master Gardener. Pictures or plant samples will help diagnose the issue.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet is a project of Families Reaching Out Group. Froggy’s Closet provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, children at risk and children in need.
We are located at 32 E. Piccadilly St. Hours for donations are: Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to: www.frog-kids.org or call 540-773-4192.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army has volunteer opportunities at The Family Thrift Store and for daily meal service at the Emergency Homeless Shelter.
Donations are accepted at the Family Store on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations must be free of stains, rips, and tears. No older luggage accepted at this time. No cars seats or older cribs. Flat screen TV’s only are accepted. For donation information, call 540-662-4777 ext. 10. To volunteer, call Tracy Hines at 540-662-4777 ext. 21.
Our Health — Volunteer Action Center
Our Health’s Volunteer Action Center (VAC) is the hub for volunteering in the Winchester area. The VAC’s mission is to help connect volunteers with our 82 partner non-profit agencies. If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity you can go to our website, click on the Volunteer Icon, and fill out a volunteer application. When submitted, the application will go directly to Our Health’s Volunteer Action Center Coordinator who will review the application. If an agency has an interest/need that matches the volunteer’s skills and interest, the agency will contact the potential volunteer directly. If you are interested in volunteering please visit www.ourhealthva.org or call Mary Falu at 540-536-1600.
Officers of Election needed for City of Winchester
The Winchester Office of Elections & Voter Registration needs qualified voters to serve on Election Day as Officers of Election. Officers must complete training and are compensated for their work. Civic-minded individuals interested in serving in this important role should call 540-545-7910 or email vote@winchesterva.gov for more information.
Officers of Election needed for Frederick County
The Frederick County Voter Registration Department is looking for qualified people to serve as Officers of Election, a paid position, for the 2019 November General Election. If you are a registered voter in Virginia, can work all day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, can attend mandatory training, can work well with the public and fellow officers of election and setup and operate a computer, you have met all the requirements to serve the citizens of Frederick County. Call the Frederick County Voter Registration Office at 540-665-5660 or email at rich.venskoske@fcva.us
Officers of Election needed for Clarke County
The Clarke County Office of Elections needs qualified Virginia voters to serve as election officials. It is a rewarding way to participate in your government and help us to ensure a fair and well-organized voting process. Clarke County offers full day or half-day shifts (when available). Election officials receive compensation for attending mandatory training and working on Election Day. For more information, call 540-955-5168 or email us at vote@clarkecounty.gov.
Spay Today
It’s time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today’s our area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter clinic. Choose from many vets over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or 304-728-8330.
NSV Chapter of F.R.E.E. Foundation
The NSV Chapter of F.R.E.E. Foundation is asking residents to donate gently used medical equipment to help local residents in need. The items most needed include wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, shower chairs, bedside commodes, and rollators. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, please call 540-664-7552 or e-mail nsv@free-foundation.org
