KERNSTOWN — The Kernstown Battlefield is now fully open for the season.
The battlefield, the site of three Civil War battles between 1862-1864, will continue to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Nov. 1.
Since March, the Kernstown Battlefield has been open only for outdoor activity and exercise. Now, in compliance with the governor’s Executive Order #65, the Pritchard House, with a new field hospital display, the Visitor Center and the Artillery Shed will be open for viewing and battlefield tours can be requested.
Visitors are asked to maintain social distancing of 6 feet, and tour groups must be limited to no more than 10 people.
Masks should be worn while in the buildings. KBA volunteers and docents will be on the premises during the open hours.
The July 12 program on “1864 in a Box” has been canceled due to the coronavirus
July 24, a Friday, is the 156th anniversary of the 2nd Battle of Kernstown. The battlefield will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. But the tour on July 25 led by Scott Patchan has been canceled.
The Kernstown Battlefield is at 610 Battle Park Drive. Donations are accepted. Additional information and upcoming events can be found at www.kernstownbattle.org or call 540-450-7835 and leave a message.
