WINCHESTER — For the month of February, adults can participate in a new program called Push Your “Shelf” at Handley Regional Library System.
The program gives adults the chance to experience new library services, check out library items outside of their comfort zone, and participate in different library activities by completing activity sheets.
Many activities can be completed online if winter weather keeps you indoors.
After completing activity sheets, adults can win Book Bucks to spend at the Used Book Sale in March, a branded HRLS book bag and be entered to win a $75 Best Buy Gift Card.
The program runs through February. Register online or in person at one of the three branches of Handley Regional Library System: Handley, Bowman or Clarke. More information and rules can be found at www.handleyregional.org/pushyourshelf.
“We have a wide variety of services and materials for adults at the library system,” John Huddy, director of Handley Regional Library System, said in a press release. “Our Push Your ‘Shelf’ program was designed so that adults can have fun at the library too — and perhaps experience something different from what they normally do, or maybe experience their local library for the first time. They can download an eBook, read a blog post, attend a program and a lot more to win prizes.”
