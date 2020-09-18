WINCHESTER — The Lonesome River Band and Springfield Exit will perform Sunday afternoon for a special performance for the Top of Virginia Bluegrass Series.
The 4 p.m. concert will be held at B Chord Brewing Company, 34266 Williams Gap Road in Round Hill, Loudoun County.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
Tickets can be ordered on the Event Brite website at: www.eventbrite.com/e/lonesome-river-band-with-springfield-exit-at-b-chord-brewing-tickets-118961335557
Proceeds from The Top of Virginia Bluegrass Series go to help agriculture students attending Frederick County Public Schools.
The show is being dedicated to Frank Jurney for all he did for the bluegrass music in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Jurney, who died earlier this year, started the popular Berryville Bluegrass Series at Clarke County High School.
