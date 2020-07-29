BERRYVILLE — Neighborhood Italian Kitchen hasn’t disappeared. It’s just in a different neighborhood.
The Berryville Avenue restaurant — known for its huge portions, dried-aged steaks and liberal use of garlic — closed earlier this month, but the owners still operate another Neighborhood Italian Kitchen in Berryville.
Owners Frank and Emma Petrello hope the clientele who enjoyed the New York-style Italian specialties they served at their Winchester restaurant will drive 15 minutes east and find them in Clarke County.
The first Neighborhood Italian Kitchen opened on Berryville Avenue in 2013, in the former home of George’s Pasta, Pizza and Subs. The small parking lot made it difficult for customers to find spots, although the business did a healthy business from the nearby hotels. Travelers along Interstate 81 discovered NIK (as its fans call it) and wrote favorable online reviews that guided other travelers into the door.
“That hotel is a sweet spot,” said Petrello, talking about the Hampton Inn directly behind the restaurant. “We built a good relationship with that hotel and they stayed with me. We did tremendous business with the hotel.”
But then the coronavirus pandemic hit. When traveling slowed down, so did NIK’s business.
“Now who is going to Florida or on vacation?,” asked Petrello, who grew up in Brooklyn and Long island, New York, and has been cooking since he was a boy.
So the Petrellos closed the Winchester restaurant to concentrate on the Berryville location at 15 Crow St., which they opened three years ago.
Not only does the Berryville restaurant have a large parking lot, but there’s a patio where customers can sit if they feel more comfortable eating outside.
Customers who venture to Berryville will find the same pizzas, pastas and other Italian specialties they enjoyed in Winchester. There also are a few New York-centric surprises such as a hefty Reuben sandwich made with 10 ounces of corned beef that’s been brined in house.
But it’s the dry-aged steaks that Petrello really feels set his restaurant apart from others in the area. Letting the steaks air dry for several weeks breaks down the protein in the meat making it more flavorful and tender. Good beef only requires salt for seasoning, he said, and maybe a pat of butter at the end.
Anyone who orders a steak should be grateful Petrello didn’t take the things off the menu after what happened to him last year.
He cut his left thumb off while slicing meat. The thumb fell on the floor but was saved by the quick actions of a dishwasher, who picked it up and put it on ice.
“He must have been at home all day watching “E.R.” or something like that, because he knew what to do,” Petrello said.
The Petrellos had to shut down the Berryville restaurant for four months. Emma, who is originally from Mongolia but learned to cook Italian food from Frank, was able with the help of staff to keep the Winchester site open.
Doctors were able to sew the thumb back on and although movement of his thumb is not back to 100 percent, it’s good enough.
“I actually think my golf game’s better,” said Petrello.
As bad as the case of the severed thumb was, Petrello said, “the pandemic’s worse.”
He feels fortunate to be in Berryville, though. The COVID-19 infection rate in Clarke County is low and this gives him hope that his business will survive. Business owners he knows back in New York City and Long Island are really suffering. “Most of those businesses aren’t going to make it,” he said.
The take-out traffic in Berryville has been strong, and customers have been generous with tips for his staff.
He hopes to soon start delivery service around the town.
“Berryville is a good place,” Petrello said. “A good place to have a business. People are really supportive.”
Still, Petrello hopes that he can bring NIK back to Winchester some day. He’s scouted possible locations, but he’s not ready to risk a new venture just yet. It’s hard enough to keep an established restaurant open during a pandemic.
“It’s just not the right time,” he said. “Plus, I think Emma would divorce me.”
