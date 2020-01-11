WINCHESTER — Food lovers, unite — and head to Fellowship of the Sip on the Loudoun Street Mall for its new Good Food Lovers and Promoters Club. While you may have missed the first event — it was Friday night — you can still join.
“When we started the business, we wanted to bring good food to people. The idea of the club itself is so that we can, for a promotional price, offer something regular for people to come to, an event they can enjoy with good food,” said Dori Gotzmann, an organizer of the club.
Members will enjoy two gatherings each month: the second Friday of the month and the last Tuesday of each month, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. On Fridays, you’ll enjoy a multi-course dinner, featuring a soup, starter, salad, entree and dessert. Tuesday events will feature a tasting menu built around a theme — Greek-inspired food, for example.
“We are all European here, so the background of the restaurant itself, it’s like a fusion of European cusine. Farm to table, high-quality, and pretty much everything we serve is organic,” she said.
Gotzmann said Friday’s event featured dishes that are often enjoyed to welcome the New Year in Europe. The menu included a cream of butternut squash and cauliflower soup, mushroom stuffed dumplings, Neopolitan cauliflower salad, chicken cooked in a sauce with vegetables and dried fruits, baked potato wedges with herb and lemon-garlic yogurt dressing, Viennese cheesecake, plus a ginger beer and teas to accompany the meal. The menu for each event will be posted online one week prior to the event.
For so much food, you may think you’re in it to spend a pretty penny — but the cost of an annual membership is $189, which breaks down to under $8 a meal if you attend all 24 events. There is also a half-year membership available for $99. Nonmembers can enjoy the events at $10 a person.
In addition to food prepared by the Fellowship of the Sip, Gotzmann said they will bring in another complimentary culinary professional for each event. Friday’s event featured Chef Christopher McAvoy from Culinary Traditions, who provided the Neopolitan cauliflower salad and ginger beer. Others lined up for future events include a coffee roaster, a butcher, winemakers and a pastry chef. They will contribute to the dinner or provide samples of their product during the dinner. Some meals will even include live musicians, art, wine tastings, and presentations.
“We try to invite people related to food, but sometimes we will invite musicians to play live music. We will usually have a small point in the program for people to have 10 to 15 minutes to enjoy something additional,” she said.
Additional benefits include free admission to the restaurant’s annual food fair, a quarterly newsletter, discounts and specials.
Gotzmann said the attendance for the dinners will be capped at around 30 to 35 people. Until the club membership grows enough to fill the all the seats at the events, they will welcome reservations for non-members.
To join, pick up an application at Fellowship of the Sip at 33 S. Loudoun St. or download the application online at www.fellowshipofthesip.us. You can also call the restaurant at 540-845-3543 to reserve your seat for an upcoming event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.