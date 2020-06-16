CLEAR BROOK — The Stonewall District Ruritan Club will give away more than 1,000 gallons of milk on Friday afternoon.
The gallons of 2% milk were donated to the Stonewall Ruritans by South Berkeley Ruritan and Silo Church in Greencastle, Pennsylvania.
Milk can be picked up from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Stonewall District Ruritan Building, 136 Ruritan Way in Clear Brook. The Ruritan Building is next to the Frederick County Fairgrounds, off U.S. 11 North.
Anyone can drive through to pick up milk.
This is the second milk giveaway held by the local Ruritan Club.
