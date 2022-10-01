Though James Madison had some trouble finishing first half drives with touchdowns — the offense reached the end zone just once in the first half of the Dukes’ 40-13 blowout of Texas State Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium — JMU successfully moved the ball to the tune of 260 yards in the opening two quarters.
The Dukes had some success speeding up the tempo on the Bobcats defense, getting to the line of scrimmage in a hurry and keeping the Bobcats off balance.
“During film we saw that they didn’t adjust too well and we used that to our advantage,” JMU running back Latrele Palmer, who rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns, said.
JMU ran 40 plays in the first half and 74 in the game. Even though JMU was in a bit more of a hurry at times, the number of plays really wasn’t out of the ordinary. The Dukes ran 74 plays last week at Appalachian State and 69 against Norfolk State. JMU had a season-high 85 offensive snaps in the season opener against Middle Tennessee State.
A week after JMU safety Que Reid delivered a devastating, game-sealing hit on an Appalachian State receiver in the final minute of the Dukes’ come-from behind victory, it was another JMU safety making the bone-crushing play early in Saturday’s game.
Late in the first quarter, redshirt senior Sam Kidd popped Texas State wideout Javen Banks, who for a moment looked like might have made a first-down grab across the middle. Instead, the ball popped into the air and was snagged by Dukes linebacker Taurus Jones, whose first career interception set the JMU offense up around midfield.
The play helped JMU keep its streak of not allowing a first-quarter score all season intact. JMU linebacker Jailin Walker, who got his second interception in as many weeks, said the Dukes’ safeties are known to be hard hitters, but was diplomatic when asked who the hardest hitter in the position group was.
“I can’t really pick,” Walker said. “I feel like all the safeties can hit. I’m very proud of Sam of the hit he had today, and Que in the other game. I feel like our safeties fly.”
G’DAY
Punters for each team, JMU’s Sam Clark and Texas State’s Seamus O’Kelly, had impressive performances playing in the inclement weather. Clark and O’Kelly are good friends and both products of ProKick Australia, a punting camp that also produced O’Kelly’s brother and former JMU punter, Harry.
Clark punted five times for an average of 44.8 yards, booting a long of 53 yards and placing one kick inside the 20.
Seamus O’Kelly was even better. He punted eight times for an average of 48.6 yards. That included four of 50 yards or more and three downed inside the 20.
