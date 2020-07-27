100 years ago
Messrs. J.H. and E.L. Henry announced today they had sold their fruit farm south of this city to Congressman George M. Bowers, W.A. Thomas, A.C. Nadenbusch, E.E.Thomas and H.H. Rutherford, all of Berkeley County, W.Va.
The purchase price was $42,000 cash, with the Henry brothers retaining a one-sixth interest.
The orchard adjoins the orchards of Mr. E.V. Weems and the Rev. Dr. John A. Kern, about one mile from the city line on the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad.
It was stated that the place was sold to Mr. Wilbur Cather a little over a year ago at $20,000.
July 19, 1920
Everyone in Winchester and Frederick County will be delighted to know that the new infantry unit of the National Guard, which was organized recently and mustered into the state service, will get Company I’s old title, as a memorial to the late Capt. Robert Y. Conrad, who took the old Company I to France when the United States entered the world war.
July 23, 1920
Clinics will be held at Berryville, White Post, Providence Chapel, and Millwood for the purpose of educating people against tuberculosis.
Clarke County has lost 173 of its population from tuberculosis between 1913-17. In 1918 there were 11 deaths reported.
July 23, 1920
STEPHENS CITY — The Tom Thumb wedding, which was given in the Stephens City school building last evening was very attractive and entertaining.
The wedding guests, about 40, including “Gen. Pershing,” “Dorothy Gish,” “Mary Pickford” assembled one by one on the stage, which was appropriately decorated.
The six little bridesmaids were dressed in pink, the maid of honor in blue. Tiny Donna Lee Yeakle, Martha Hinkle, and Mary Evelyn Steele were dainty little flower girls in white organdie.
The “bride,” little Martha Funk, entered with her “father,” small Hoke Smith. She was met by the “groom” John Fulenwider Jr. and the ceremony was performed by George Sielick Jr.
July 24, 1920
Four pieces of property in Winchester and Frederick County owned by the George W. Baker estate, sold at public auction on Saturday.
The Franck Baker drugstore property fronting on Main Street was knocked down to Louis I. Baker and his mother, Mrs. Elizabeth S. Baker, widow of Franck Baker, for $15,018.
The property adjoining on the north occupied by J.M. Orndoff and the Cumberland Valley Telephone Co. fronting on Main Street, was bought by Mr. Orndoff for $21,432.
The large brick house, corner of Market and Piccadilly streets, known as the Valley Hotel, was sold to Mrs. Elizabeth S. Baker for $15,000.
The Smithfield farm, containing 208 acres northeast of Winchester and Frederick County was knocked down to the Board of Trustees of the Handley Fund for $42,000.
July 26, 1920
The people of Winchester, their property and its industries are today face to face with the most serious situation with reference to a water supply in its history.
The alarming situation has been brought about by a serious breakdown in the auxiliary electric pump which pumps most of the water used by the city.
Winchester is supplied with its water by two old steam pumps and one electric pump; the steam pumps are worn out and the electric pump is totally inadequate in capacity to supply sufficient water for the town’s needs.
One of the steam pumps is entirely out of commission, the electric pump has now broken down so that the only power which is giving any water at all to the city is through the remaining steam pump.
July 27, 1920
75 years ago
People in this community are still shocked and saddened by the news received yesterday afternoon that First Lieutenant William H. Bell, A.A.F., son of Mr. and Mrs. Stewart Bell Sr., 106 N. Cameron St., was killed July 23 in Scotland, as a result of an aircraft accident, while engaged in a ferrying mission. He was 24 years old.
Lt. Bell had been attached to the Air Transport Command at Wilmington , Del., since last October when he had returned from the European theater of operations where he had flown 51 missions as pilot of a B-24 Liberator bomber. While with the ATC, he had been engaged in ferrying planes to all parts of the country. His flight to Scotland and England a few weeks ago was his first overseas mission since returning from overseas combat duty last fall.
July 25, 1945
Captain Allison L. Hartman, Engineer Corps U.S. Army, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clayton S. Hartman, 317 Gray Ave., lost his life, Dec.15, 1944, in the Pacific area while being transported aboard a Japanese vessel.
He served throughout the entire Philippine campaign and was taken prisoner by the Japanese at the close of the Batan campaign in the spring of 1942. Capt. Hartman was held prisoner at Philippine Prison Camp Number 1 from the date of his capture until October 1944, when he was transferred to the Bilibid Camp in Manila.
On Dec. 13, 1944, Engineer Corps Capt. Hartman was being transferred from the Bilibid Camp, for the Japanese mainland when the Jap vessel on which he was a passenger was sunk in the Pacific waters.
July 20, 1945
Reported missing in action since the middle of September 1944, Staff Sergeant William Shenk, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Shenk of Berryville, is said to have died of serious wounds received in heavy fighting in a small town near Metz last September.
Capt. Samuel C. McAdams, commanding officer of Sgt. Shenk’s company said that his outfit was in a house in a small town near Metz and was surrounded by Germans so that no help could reach them. A German shell exploded inside the house, wounding and killing a number of his men. Sgt. Shenk, he related, was one of those wounded. The entire outfit was later taken as prisoners by the Nazis.
A buddy of Sgt. Shenk said the last time he saw Shenk was in the prison camp. He was very badly wounded. The German guards said they were taking him to a hospital. Later, they said he had died.
July 20, 1945
50 years ago
More than half a century ago Eugene B. Cooper of Winchester was Scoutmaster of the first Boy Scout troop formed in the city.
Recently the Shenandoah Area Boy Scouts of America dedicated a new campsite at Camp Rock Enon to Mr. Cooper.
Mr. and Mrs. Cooper were present for the informal ceremony. Mr. Cooper is identified as the “father of Scouting in this area.” It was more than 55 years ago that the first troop was formed in Winchester with Mr. Cooper as Scoutmaster.
July 22, 1970
25 years ago
Sally B. Hovermale has been appointed principal at Senseny Road Elementary School.
Senseny Road — which had a student enrollment of 636 last year — is the second largest of the county’s nine elementary schools, trailing Bass-Hoover’s enrollment of 642.
For the past two and half years, Hovermale, 48, has been assistant principal at Senseny Road.
Before coming to the school she taught four years at Middletown
Elementary school where she was named Frederick County Schools Teacher of the Year in 1989.
July 27, 1995
