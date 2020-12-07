100 years ago
Fire last night in the laboratory of Dr. Edwin C. Yost, in the Cooper flats on East Piccadilly Street, did about $500 damage to the room in which the blaze occurred. A rubber hose from a gas stove to a vulcanizer in some way was burned in two and the flames set fire to surrounding property.
An alarm was turned in about ten o’clock and the department responded. Chemicals from the Sarah Zane Fire Company extinguished the blaze and no water was thrown into the apartment.
Dec. 1, 1920
Dr. Godfrey Lewis Miller, Winchester’s oldest and most beloved physician, died last night at his home at the corner of Washington and Piccadilly street, after a long illness, due to a gradual breakdown. He was in the eighty-fifth year of his age.
Dr. Miller was the family doctor, the old-time practitioner, yet a skillful surgeon and physician.
During the Civil War Dr. Miller served from the beginning until after the surrender in the hospitals of Winchester. He was regularly commissioned in the Confederate Army as surgeon, with the rank of captain, and his headquarters were at the York house, now the Fairfax Hotel on South Market Street.
Following the close of the war Dr. Miller was retained by the U.S. Government in Winchester to look after the Federal soldiers who remained in the hospitals here.
In 1868, he married Miss Mary J. Long, and to them were born three children, Frank R. Miller, Godfrey Miller, and William C. Miller. Frank R. Miller and Dr. Miller’s wife died many years ago.
This morning, when his death became generally known, the bell of the Presbyterian Church was tolled for an hour and later Mayor Glass issued a proclamation requesting that the people of the city and county suspend all business operations during the hour of his funeral.
Dec. 3, 1920
One of the cutest little bears is on exhibition in the lobby at the Empire Theater. He stands only eleven inches high, is brown in color, his tail is only an inch long, while his pretty little ears scarcely come to the edge of his eyes. He is chained and muzzled and is perfectly safe to allow the children to get close to him and even pet him.
He is sent here in advance merely to advise picture fans of the forthcoming of that great picture, “The Son of Tarzan.”
Dec. 4, 1920
Hundreds of residents of Winchester were awakened from sleep this morning by a terrific explosion which shook buildings and rattled windows.
Investigation has so far failed to disclose the source of the explosion.
Many persons believe that the mysterious explosion was due to a bursting meteor for the reason that the explosion seemed to be high in the air.
Dec. 4, 1920
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Motion picture films that glorify crime, or make criminal careers or adventures fascinating or alluring, will henceforth be barred in Pennsylvania, the state board of censors announced today.
Dec. 6, 1920
75 years ago
Miss Lucy F. Kurtz, owner of the firm of George W. Kurtz, funeral and retail furniture business, this city, announced today that she has sold a one third interest in the business to her nephew, Richard K. Eddy for an undisclosed amount.
The business was established by the late Captain George W. Kurtz in 1868. Arthur N. Ritter, veteran funeral director, is in charge of that department. He has been with the firm for over 25 years and has been a licensed embalmer since 1908.
Mr. Eddy was employed by the firm from 1936 until his entry into the service in April 1942. He recently received his honorable discharge from the U.S. Coast Guard.
Dec. 1, 1945
The present wave of flu in the city brought two developments today.
1. Dr. L.M. Allen, city health officer, pointing out that the illness was greater in proportion among children in the elementary schools of Winchester, advised parents not to let their youngsters attend the movies.
2. H.E. Alberti, administrator of the Winchester Memorial Hospital, stated that the wave of sickness has made it necessary to ban visiting hospital patients.
Dec. 3, 1945
The Frederick County School Board at their meeting today took up the matter of erecting a central high school.
The school board owns 10 acres of land fronting on Fairmont Avenue extended and which has been leased for the past several years to the labor branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a camp for Bahamians.
Objection appears to have developed for locating a central school on this property and the matter of selling the land has been discussed. However, no action is expected.
Also at today’s meeting a number of teachers have requested that the Christmas holiday be shortened in order to make up some of the time lost recently when an epidemic of flu closed the schools.
Dec. 4, 1945
The War Department has notified Mr. and Mrs. Joseph P. Miller, 215 West Clifford St., this city, that their son, Staff Sgt. William H. Miller was killed in action over the North Sea on April 4, 1945. He was previously reported missing in action since that date.
Sgt. Miller was a top turret gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber which participated in a combat mission on April 4. During the mission over the North Sea, Sgt. Miller’s bomber collided in mid-air with another of the American planes. Sgt. Miller’s aircraft was last seen to fall into the sea.
Dec. 5, 1945
WASHINGTON — A scientist described today how fantastic effects of rays given off by atomic bombs killed Japanese weeks after the blasts which flattened Hiroshima and Nagsaki.
Dec. 6, 1945
50 years ago
Frederick County and Winchester are experiencing an upswing in Measles cases, according to Dr. L. A. Dickerson, health director. Thirty-five cases have been reported in the past four weeks.
This is not the three-day or German Measles, but the more severe variety, sometimes called Red Measles or 10-day Measles, Dr. Dickerson said.
Dec. 7, 1970
25 years ago
“Good Morning, Japan,” will bring Japanese television audiences a bit of Virginia later this week in a piece about Winchester and Clarke County to air in Tokyo.
And when it does, the commentator from Virginia will be Arlington-educated Eri Kimura, who got her inspiration from Arlington-bred Katie Couric.
Kimura, a researcher for Japan Broadcasting Corp. which she describes as the equivalent of Britain’s BBC, arrived here Sunday morning to visit a Christmas tree farm.
She and her crew went on to film Preservation of Historic Winchester’s Holiday House tour in Winchester’s Meadow Branch subdivision. Both pieces will be novel to her Tokyo audience.
“Christmas trees are commercial in Japan, not something people bring into their home,” said Kimura.
Dec. 4, 1995
