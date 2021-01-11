100 years ago
CEDAR GROVE — Charles Van, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Van, died last week and was buried on Saturday at Little Mountain graveyard. He died of congestion of the lungs. The neighbors and friends sympathize with the bereaved parents, for this is the fifth child they have lost, all dying in infancy.
The revival which has been in progress at Hunting Ridge school closed on Sunday night with five conversions, making a grand total of twenty-six. Fifteen converts united with the church at Pleasant Valley on Sunday.
Jan. 6, 1921
Carrie Virginia Mann, colored, who died recently, devised her entire estate to “The Manassas Industrial School for the Training of Colored Youths” located at Manassas, according to the terms of her will.
The will directs that a tombstone be erected in the family lot in Orrick Cemetery, whereon shall be inscribed her own name and those of her parents, James and Emily Mann and her two brothers, Blucher and George F. Mann.
She was for many years employed in the family of the late William H. Baker.
Jan. 7, 1921
A large airplane passed over town about 11’oclock this morning. The machine came from the east and was flying very low. It appeared to be only about 300 feet in the air.
Above Hotel Evans the plane swerved in its course and continued toward the northwest.
Jan. 7, 1921
The financial failure of the Martinsburg World leaves the Journal the only newspaper published in Martinsburg, a city of 16,000 inhabitants. The Journal, the surviving paper, was started in 1907 by Mr. H.F. Byrd of Winchester. Mr. Byrd sold the paper to Mr. Von Schlegell, who is still the owner.
Jan. 6, 1921
NEW YORK — James O. Scripps, publisher and managing director of several newspaper organizations, is dead at his home at Miramar, near San Diego, Cal., the United Press announced today.
Death resulted from complications, following an attack of influenza about a month ago. He was 34 years old and was one of the youngest newspaper publishers in the United States.
Jan. 7, 1921
Mr. S.H. Braithwaite of Cross Junction, the northwestern section of Frederick County, who was in town today, said that his section of the county was visited by a thunderstorm this week and that the lightning was not unlike that of a mid-summer storm.
The thunder roared and rattled like artillery, he said, and that late sleepers were aroused by the clashing peels following brilliant flashes of lightning.
The thunderstorm was about the first real sign of spring that has been observed in that part of the county and next in order will be snakes sticking their heads out of their rocky dens.
Jan. 8, 1921
CHERBOURG, France — The United States transport Wheaton arrived here from New York today with 4,300 caskets for the transportation home of American soldiers dead.
Jan. 10, 1921
RICHMOND — Twenty-six moonshiners killed and over 100 wounded and two federal officers killed and fifteen seriously wounded is the toll which the federal enforcement of prohibition in the southeastern district has taken in the last year, according to announcement made today at the office of Supervising Federal Prohibition chief agent.
Jan. 10, 1921
WASHINGTON — Announcement that at the request of President-elect Harding, the Washington inaugural committee last night had canceled all plans for the celebration in connection with his inauguration next March, was received here with varying emotions.
Those who opposed reviving the custom of making the occasion a gala one, chiefly because of the expense involved, expressed commendation. Others, while sympathizing with the spirit that prompted Mr. Harding’s request, showed keen disappointment.
Approximately $200,000 subscribed by Washingtonians toward the inauguration expenses will be returned.
Jan. 11, 1921
75 years ago
A state-appointed committee has recommended that the high schools at Miller, Stephens City, Middletown, Gainesboro, Gore and Stonewall be discontinued and that a new site be secured at or near the city of Winchester for the construction of a new comprehensive high school.
The committee’s recommendations were made following a visit to Frederick County where they visited the schools and conferred with Supt. Kline.
Jan. 5, 1946
Mr. Stork made more calls at the Winchester Memorial Hospital last year than in 1944.
According to a report this morning by Mr. Homer Alberti, administrator, 731 babies were born at the hospital during 1945 as compared with 675 in 1944.
Most popular month last year for the stork’s visit was November, 73 births being reported during the 30-day period.
Jan. 7, 1946
The mercury climbed to an unseasonal high of 67 here yesterday but a check of the weather statistics at the Winchester Research Laboratory showed that it has been considerably higher in January.
In 1932 the temperature mounted to a high of 79 degrees in January. In 1937 it reached 70 and in 1943 a high of 74 was recorded.
The temperature last night fell to only 58 degrees.
December was unusually cold.
Jan. 7, 1946
Nola I. Chapman of Winchester whose poems appear frequently in the Evening Star has recently had a poem “Life” selected for page one of the 1945-46 “Outburst of Song,” yearbook of the Society of American Poets.
Jan. 8, 1946
The baby boys, 375 in all, nosed out the baby girls by a slight margin of 19 during the year 1945 at Winchester Memorial Hospital. The girls, who were 356 strong, help complete the grand total of 731 babies born at the local hospital.
Hospital authorities were inclined to believe the theory that the war years produce more baby boys.
Jan. 10, 1946
William H. Lawrence Jr. announced today the formation of the Clearbrook Volunteer Fire Company Inc.
Mr. Lawrence has been elected president of the fire company.
He stated that an order has been placed for a new fire engine with a 500 gallon per minute pump. The fire engine is an American-La France make equipped with a booster tank which enables it to carry 400 gallons of water.
This county fire company will serve Clearbrook, Brucetown, Stephenson, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, White Hall and Grimes.
Jan. 11, 1946
Winchester’s Police Chief is the subject of a brief article in the current issue of TIME Magazine. The article said: “ In Winchester, Virginia, Chief C.W. Hollis, sick and tired of having street lights broken by vandals, told his men to shoot offenders on sight, then arrest them. Said he, without reservation,”It’s easier to arrest them after they are shot.”
Chief Hollis’ “shoot on sight” order has been the subject of comment amongst the Virginia Newspapers.
His order was quickly followed by the arrest of two youths who were charged with vandalism.
Jan. 11, 1946
50 years ago
Since the minimum age for voting in national elections has now been dropped from 21 to 18, Miss Martha Nordheim, 19, is Winchester’s youngest person eligible to vote in federal elections.
She is the only daughter of Mrs. Werner D. Nordheim of 128 Washington St. and the late Mr. Nordheim.
Jan. 6, 1971
25 years ago
A 2-foot snow and 5 to 6-foot drifts put the Winchester area on hold today, closing schools, shutting down stores, halting traffic, leaving motorists stranded, and even stopping the U.S. mail.
By the time the snow ended this morning it was the state’s biggest storm since those in February 1983 and February 1989, when 12 to 24 inches of snow fell during a 24 hour period.
Jan. 8, 1996
