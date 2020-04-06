100 years ago
Under the masterful leadership of Mrs. A.M. Baker, the American Legion musical comedy, “As You Was,” has surpassed even the most optimistic hopes of its sponsors. The amazing versatility of the numerous performers unfolds rapidly as one follows this delightful little play with its catchy music.
The opening scene is laid in the historic city of Winchester. Many local characters of prominence are in evidence. The plot is then transplanted to somewhere in France and a ludicrous side of army life is humorously portrayed.
March 24, 1920
The business heart of Winchester was visited early this afternoon by a costly fire which did nearly $8,000 damage to the large warehouses of the Cooper Merchandise and Oil Co. and to C.W. Ramsburg’s warehouse, the latter in the rear of 22 and 24 East Piccadilly St., and one of the former named warehouses fronting on Fairfax Lane.
Only the highly efficient work of the fire department saved the town from a much more costly conflagration and only by hard work was the blaze confined to the structures in which it had originated.
In the burned buildings was stored salt, cement, cotton and canned goods.
Mr. Ramsburg’s loss will be small, possibly $500, while the Cooper Company’s loss will amount to possibly $8,000. All of the burned buildings and their contents are fully insured.
March 24, 1920
Mr. J.M. Orndoff, of Mount Williams, this county, has received a letter from the War Department in Washington, correcting a previous report of the death of his son, Chas. Orndoff of the American Expeditionary Force.
Young Orndoff, the letter states, was killed in action in France on Oct. 14, 1918, instead of having died on Nov. 6, 1918, as had been previously reported.
March 25, 1920
Announcement was made today of the purchase by Mr. Fred H. Hable of the store property of Mr. O.P. Grove on North Main Street. The building is of brick, two stories in height and has a frontage of 25 feet. The price paid was in the neighborhood of $12,000.
Mr. Hable has not indicated what he will do with the property. The building is at present occupied by Harper and Smith, automobile dealers.
March 27, 1920
A forest fire broke out on Friday afternoon near White Hall, this county, and after raging until today, burned over 1,500 acres of fine timber, some of which belonged to Mr. Chas. P. Bailey of this city. The origin of the fire is not known but when discovered it was beyond bounds.
A large force of men fought the blaze throughout Saturday and yesterday and finally succeeded in staying its further progress.
March 29, 1920
The prompt action of teacher and scholars at the Carpers Valley school in the county, saved that structure from destruction by fire yesterday. A pupil notified Miss Rosenberger, the teacher, that the woods nearby were afire.
A fire brigade was formed of the pupils and headed by the teacher and each person armed with a cedar bough they attacked the flames, which had gained much headway. Trees and brush were burning and dried grass was in flames, eating its way toward the school house.
By dint of hard and heroic work the fire was subdued, after nearly two acres had been burned over, and the school house was saved.
March 30, 1920
The forest fire which has been burning in the northern section of Frederick County, near Greenspring, since last Saturday, was still a roaring furnace of flames today. Nearly 8,000 acres of valuable timber land have been burned over and the flames are now working their way toward Gerrardstown, a village in Berkeley County, W.Va.
So far no buildings have been destroyed but the fire is working its way to the lower slopes of the mountain, where there are many farm houses and barns. All efforts are now made to save these, but with continued brisk winds there is no telling when or where the fires will be finally and effectively stopped.
The fire may be seen from Winchester at night and many persons have gone to the Greenspring neighborhood to watch the spectacle.
March 30, 1920
The Winchester and Frederick County Medical Society met in this city yesterday and adopted a new schedule of fees which will be in effect in both city and county, beginning April 1st.
City visits: At office, $1; day visits, $2; night visits, $4 between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Obstetrical cases, minimum fee, $25.
Country visits; $2 for the first mile and $1 for each additional mile. One-half more for night visits in country.
Consultation fee, $5 in city and $5 in county, plus the above mileage rates.
March 31, 1920
75 years ago
Frederick County fruit growers who keep records of temperatures noted today that the year of 1921 was one that spelled disaster for that season’s apple crop. Copied from these records are the following items:
March 28 — First bloom on apples.
March 28 — Temperature fell from 80 at noon to 22 the following morning. No frost due to high winds. About one-half of crop destroyed.
March 29 — Frost with temperature of 24 degrees.
April 1 — Frost with temperature of 26 degrees.
These conditions resulted in the most severe damage in the history of apple growing in Frederick and nearby counties.
March 26, 1945
For the second consecutive day in the city the high temperature reading at the Winchester Research Laboratory has been reported as 86 degrees.
March 29, 1945
Protestant churches of the city will not join tomorrow in sponsoring the traditional three-hour-long Good Friday service, observance of the day being left to the individual churches.
March 29, 1945
Pfc. Vernon S. Cline was killed in Germany on March 5 according to word received several days ago by his father, Strother Cline of Wardensville, W.Va.
Pfc. Cline, who was 20 years old, was connected with the 70th Tank Battalion. Prior to entering the service, he was employed at Dudley’s Hatchery.
March 30, 1945
50 years ago
Yesterday was Easter but weatherwise it looked more like Christmas. Santa Claus should have been around instead of the Easter bunny.
The Sunrise Service scheduled on the Handley School steps was moved inside to the auditorium.
The Jaycee’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be next Sunday afternoon on the Handley School grounds.
The Moose Lodge Easter Egg Hunt will also be next Sunday at the Moose Home.
Precipitation for the weekend totaled .84 of an inch, with one inch of snowfall.
The storm started with rain in the early morning, turning to sleet, and finally a little before noon became snow.
March 30, 1970
25 years ago
Winchester’s first major celebration of spring is for the young-and young at heart.
Before the apple capital is absorbed with the pink and green hoopla of the Apple Blossom Festival, there is Doo Dah Day, a celebration guaranteed to bring silliness and family fun to the forefront.
While the event, now in its fifth year, encourages participants not to take themselves too seriously, the goal is a serious one: raising money for the Child-Parent Center of Winchester, a private non-profit organization dedicated to preventing child abuse.
April 1, 1995
