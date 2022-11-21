This photo take by C. Fred Barr was shared by the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Library. The archives staff is seeking more information about the house. The house is identified only as “Baker property at time of purchase in 1916." Unknown is whether it was sold by a Baker or to a Baker and who the people on the porch are. If you have any information, call the archives at 540-662-9041, ext. 17, or email archives@handleyregional.org