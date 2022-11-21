100 years ago
WASHINGTON — Deaths due to cancer in the United States during 1921 according to the Census Bureau totaled 93,000. After adjusting the rate in the various states to make allowance for the difference in the age and sex of the population, the bureau found that Massachusetts had the highest rate while South Carolina had the lowest.
Nov. 17, 1922
BOSTON — "A man's career doesn't really begin until he's around forty," says Henry Ford. "When he is forty years old a man has just about reached the age when he may begin to think seriously about making money. "
Mr. Ford delivered the foregoing advice in an interview in his private railroad car after he spent a busy day around the tool plants of Boston.
Mr. Ford disagreed with Dr. Osler, who won world fame several years ago, when the doctor was quoted as saying that a man had passed the age of efficiency and usefulness at forty and should be "chloroformed."
Nov. 20, 1922
Members of the Winchester police force have donned brand new uniforms for the winter season, the outfits having been received a day or two ago from the tailors. The suits were furnished by Gray and Sheetz and the overcoats by J.M. Orndoff under contract.
The uniforms and overcoats are of regulation navy blue cloth of a fine quality and fit well.
Nov. 20, 1922
YORK, Pa. — Weather prophets are registering their prophecies of a mild winter.
They are reading the signs of old Mother Nature, which some say never fail. Recently numerous flower bulbs were taken from the ground and the prophets say that the angleworms were near the surface of the ground. This is taken as an indication of mild weather.
Some found the hairless frog only a short distance down burrowed under the ground. Trappers say that the fur bearing animals are much inferior in quality and that their hair is thin and short. It is said that the raccoons this season are still wearing their summer furs.
In some sections farmers say that many apple trees put forth buds and blossoms and that dandelions and daisies are still blooming in the fields and in the gardens and in some places leaves on many trees are still green, even though tinted by the golden blush of autumn.
Nov. 20, 1922
A number of citizens of Winchester and vicinity were given a pleasing and interesting surprise a few days ago, when the Winchester Tire Corporation demonstrated how an automobile tire is built from the raw rubber. The tires built before the eyes of the people were ready for the curing process, which takes 45 minutes, after which they are ready for use. The company is advised that a building machine will be ready for shipment on the 25th and that it is guaranteed to build 90 tires in eight hours.
The company has its factory opposite the fairgrounds on North Main street.
Nov. 21, 1922
A dozen or more industrial and business buildings and residences were wiped out by fire today at Front Royal, Warren County, and up to noon reports from that town indicated the fire was not under control, but that Winchester firemen and hundreds of volunteer workers were battling desperately to check the progress of the flames.
The trucks of the Sarah Zane and the Friendship fire companies of Winchester responded to the call for help. Word came from Strasburg that firemen from that town had also gone to the scene of the conflagration.
First reports received here from Front Royal stated that the fire broke out in the large flour mill of C.C. Proctor. It was supposed to have been an explosion possibly among overheated grain.
An employee of The Star, who accompanied one of the fire trucks to Front Royal, telephoned this afternoon that the fire was gotten under control about 1 o'clock by the use of dynamite, a charge of which was set off under the dwelling of Frank Richey.
Nov. 21, 1922
75 years ago
Members of the Winchester council have approved an ordinance that all construction in the city and within two miles of the corporate limits must be approved by the city health department.
Under the proposed law all buildings will be required to meet sanitary requirements, particularly in regards to sewage disposal. Far too many houses have been going up near the city without adequate disposal facilities with the result that our water supply may be endangered by pollution unless steps are taken to curb the practice.
Nov. 15, 1947
The Civil Aeronautics Board reported today the "probable cause" of the Capital Airlines crash June 13 on a Blue Ridge Mountain near Hillsboro was the pilot's decision to fly below the 3000 foot minimum altitude in bad weather conditions.
The CAB said "a contributing cause" was a "faulty clearance" given by the Civil Aeronautics Administration's airway traffic control in Washington.
Nov. 19, 1947
The campaign to remedy the pollution of the Shenandoah River received a recruit today from across the sea. T.B. Byrd has received a check from Josh Campbell of Paris, France, as a contribution to "the fight for the fish in the Shenandoah River."
Mr. Campbell says he read of the anti-pollution drive in the local newspaper and sent his contribution "in memory of the happy days he spent in a flat bottom boat on the Shenandoah River."
Nov. 19, 1947
Establishment of an automobile driver training course at Handley High School is being considered, but so far no official decision has been made.
The course is the fourth of its kind to be held in the state in the past year.
The Winchester safety council advocated establishment of the course here, pointing out that for a long time the trend of traffic accidents involving youthful drivers has been increasing rapidly.
Nov. 21, 1947
50 years ago
Duff's Restaurant on Millwood Avenue received a permit to construct a $150,000 addition to its restaurant.
According to James McGoff, manager, the addition will be used as a banquet hall primarily for weddings, receptions and during the annual Apple Blossom Festival.
The addition, McGoff said, will connect to the rear of the Rebel and will accommodate approximately 180 people.
Nov. 17, 1972
25 years ago
As much as 3 inches of unexpected snow fell in parts of the Winchester area during the weekend.
According to radio station WINC in Winchester, the official record keeper for the National Weather Service, the earliest snowfall on record was Oct. 10, 1979, when 2.5 inches fell on the Winchester area.
Nov. 17, 1997
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.