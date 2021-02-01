100 years ago
A local council of the United Commercial Travelers will be instituted in Winchester on Feb. 3, when over 150 members of the order will meet here for the purpose of initiating the new members.
The local members, about 80 in number, are planning a royal reception to the visitors. This will include a banquet and dance. The initiation ceremonies and the dance will be held in Rouss Hall while the banquet will take place at Hotel Evans.
Jan. 25, 1921
BRUSSELS — Owing to a protest by the diplomatic corps, headed by Ambassador Whitock, of the United States, the tango will not be danced at the coming court dances, the first to be held since 1914.
The “shimmy” is also barred, but the fox trot and one-step will be permitted.
Jan. 26, 1921
HARRISONBURG — Thirsty residents of Harrisonburg caused a traffic congestion yesterday evening about dark on a highway about a mile from the city limits.
According to the story told by the officers, two men said to live near Elkton, brought nine gallons of alleged moonshine to a point near the city reservoir and while one stood guard, the other acted as salesman for the goods.
The police were “tipped off” and reached the scene before the would-be purchasers arrived. The sight of the blue coats in the bright moonlight came as a distinct surprise to the line of “thirsty” drivers.
Jan. 27, 1921
Winchester Memorial Hospital will in the near future be presented with a modern motor ambulance to take the place of the old horse-drawn vehicle that has been in service a number of years.
Jan. 29, 1921
Harry Ranson, who recently began the erection of a building just over the line in Frederick County, concerning which a protesting petition has been circulated by numerous white people living in the northern part of the city, stated today that it was not proposed to conduct a public dance hall at the place, but that the purpose was to supply a meeting place for colored residents of the city and county.
He said the colored people had had no public meeting place since the Odd Fellows Hall, on East Clifford Street, was torn down some years ago. He added that dances would be held “now and then” at the proposed hall.
Jan. 29, 1921
Meteors fell in several sections of western Frederick County late Thursday afternoon. Most of the meteors were small. A ball of fire with a tail of blue flame about five feet long was the first to be seen in the vicinity of Dehaven, while near Shockeysville a much more elaborate display of fireworks was noticed by a number of young men. They said the tail of the meteor was in the shape of a fan, and that it contained all the colors of the rainbow.
Among the people who actually saw the fireballs darting here and there were Walter Sharp and daughter, G.T. DeHaven, several boys named Nesmith and a Mr. Shade. They said the fire-balls made hissing sounds as they whirled by.
Jan. 29, 1921
Work on the remodeling of the White Palace restaurant has been completed and the place presents now a scene of beauty. All of the furnishings are mahogany, the walls have large plate glass mirrors and all of the equipment from the dining rooms to the kitchen is brand new.
The proprietors are Pappas and Chaconas.
Jan. 31, 1921
75 years ago
Friday morning at 11 the Capitol Theater is giving an advance showing of the timely subject, “Hitler Lives?” The new short lasts for only 20 minutes.
The picture has been reviewed from coast to coast and has created considerable news comments.
Invited to the advance showing are members of the City Council, various civic and service club members, Ministerial Association, Retail Merchants Association, American Legion Women’s club, press, radio and others.
Jan. 29, 1946
To Mrs. John Hartley in Frederick County goes the distinction of having canned the greatest number of quarts which was over 1,600, while Mrs. Clarence Tevalt of Shenandoah County canned the greatest variety including 23 different things besides pickles and sweets.
Jan. 30, 1946
The Atlantic Greyhound Corp. with main offices in Charleston, W.Va., has completed the purchase of the three residential properties, 1000, 1002, and 1004 South Braddock St., this city, located just opposite the Handley campus. It was understood that the purchase price was $25,000.
The property was sold by Shenandoah Motor Co.
It has been noted that in recent years, bus travel through this city has grown so much, that the present facilities, now at 16 N. Braddock St., have become inadequate. Over 80 buses enter and leave the present terminal daily with a passenger load estimated in the thousands.
Jan. 31, 1946
A new grocery and meat market will be added to Winchester’s growing list of business enterprises when the Berryville Avenue market opens its doors tomorrow morning in its newly completed building at 731 Berryville Ave.
This new food center is owned by Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Palmer. Associated with them is Robert C. Jasper, recently returned to Winchester upon discharge after service with the U.S. Navy.
Jan. 31, 1946
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Sgt. John E. O’Neal, 29, of Middletown, who spent three years as a prisoner of the Japanese, has arrived at this winter resort for a two-week vacation, accompanied by his parents, Mr.and Mrs. Samuel O’Neal, staying at one of the beach front hotels as guests of the Army Air Forces, all expenses paid.
Sgt. O’Neal, an aircraft inspector in the Philippine theater, was captured on Bataan, April 9th, 1942. The sergeant holds 11 awards for distinguished service and plans to make the regular army his future career.
This winter 1,500 ex-prisoners of war recovered from the Japanese will be guests of the Army Air Force for two-week recuperative vacations in Miami Beach.
Jan. 31, 1946
The old “Ben Holiday” stone house and lot which straddles Town Run, and which is located at 137 West Boscawen St., Winchester, has recently been purchased by Dr. Leslie M. Bell, a Winchester practicing physician.
The property is one of the original lots laid by Col. James Wood who laid out old Fredericktown, later renamed Winchester. The Holiday heirs sold the property to Martha Forney who in turn sold to C.H. Henkel and Henkel sold to Dr. Bell.
Feb.1, 1946
50 years ago
The mercury may fall to zero tonight. If it does it will set a season low mark for the second straight day.
It was seven degrees this morning at the Winchester Fruit Research Laboratory, the winter’s lowest thus far.
Feb. 1, 1971
25 years ago
The battle to save 158 acres of Cedar Creek Battlefield has ended in victory.
Secretary of the Interior Bruce Babbitt has approved a grant of $73,500 from Civil War Commemorative Coin revenues that will complete the purchase of the land by the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation.
The CCBF was formed six years ago to protect about 158 acres of the battlefield near Belle Grove Plantation from commercial development. The group bought the land in 1990 from local developers James L. Bowman and Fred L. Glaize III for $450,000.
Jan. 31, 1996
