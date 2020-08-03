100 years ago
The Handley Board of Trustees will locate the new public schools for colored children on the Smithfield farm, situated some distance north of National Cemetery. The board was unable to purchase the 12 acres desired, so bought the entire farm for $42,000 and will sell off all except 10 or 12 acres.
The General Education board estimated that the colored schools should be sufficient to accommodate 200 children, and that $50,000 could be made to cover the cost of the building and equipment of these schools.
July 28, 1920
On the petition of the trustees of the Loudoun Street Presbyterian Church of this city and of the trustees of the Round Hill Presbyterian Church of western Frederick County, an order has been entered in the Circuit Court of Frederick County authorizing the trustees of the two churches to sell what is known as the Hayfield Church, situated at Hayfield, this county.
The purchaser will be the county of Frederick, which will utilize the building site for the erection of a public school building. The price to be paid will be $500 cash.
July 28, 1920
The water situation in Winchester is expected to be greatly improved by 4 o’clock this afternoon. City manager Trier said that he expected to have the electric pump fully repaired and in running order by this afternoon.
In the meanwhile both steam pumps have been at work pumping water directly into the mains, and hence to the consumer, and also into the reservoir for a reserve supply.
July 29, 1920
Edward Copleand, the well-known local steeple jack, has been engaged in some perilous work this week. He is giving the towers of the fire engine houses of Winchester a new coat of paint in anticipation of the coming convention of the Cumberland Valley Firemen’s Association.
Mr. Copeland is doing the fire engine house steeples free of charge, as he is an enthusiastic fireman and wants the houses of the local companies to look in good shape for the convention crowds.
July 29, 1920
Hard pressed by dogs, a big buck deer is declared to have committed suicide by leaping over a 300-foot precipice to the tracks of the Hampshire Southern Railway. A train was held up near Hanging Rock while the crew removed the body from the rails.
Fred. Pancake, proprietor of a deer park near Romney, explains that deer often will take their own lives rather than face a pack of hounds.
Aug. 2, 1920
Miss Ida Shimp of 312 S. Kent St. wished to thank all those who contributed toward helping the Salvation Army by taking chances in the pin cushion which was chanced off by her. It was won by Mr. C.B. Feagans of Briggs, Clarke County, the lucky number being 52.
Aug. 2, 1920
The Robert Y. Conrad Post of the American Legion has acquired the services of the world famous Harry H. Gardiner, the “human fly.”
Mr. Gardiner is said to be the pioneer in this game, being the first man in America to start climbing for a living. He has many imitators, but no equals, it is claimed.
Two weeks ago Mr. Gardnier climbed the Capitol building of Pennsylvania, at Harrisburg, and is the only man who has ever accomplished this feat, although many others have tried it.
Mr. Gardiner will be in Winchester on Saturday and will perform many feats.
Aug. 3, 1920
75 years ago
William H. Louthan, former assistant manager of Warner Bros. Capitol Theater, has returned to his former position upon discharge from the armed forces. Mr. Louthan left the Capitol Theater in February of 1943 after being called into the army.
He is married and resides on West Piccadilly Street. Louthan took part in the action in Normandy immediately following the invasion on June 6, 1944, and was wounded during one of the great battles that preceded the fall of Paris. He was a member of the famous “Hell on Wheels” 2nd Armored Division that made such a name for itself during the campaign in Europe.
July 25, 1945
Robert E. Aylor received word yesterday from Fendall R. Ellis, superintendent of Wythe County schools that the School Board has released him from an agreement to serve as principal of the Wytheville High School for the 1945-46 term.
Mr. Aylor had asked to be released because of the scarcity of homes which made it virtually impossible to find a suitable residence for his family.
The release of Mr. Aylor by the county board permits him to return as principal of the Stephens City high school where he has served for 19 years.
July 25, 1945
Scheder’s Studios announce the opening of the F. and S. Shop, 39 W. Boscawen St.,Winchester, tomorrow. The F. and S. shop will attempt to supply photographic materials, supplies, equipment and miscellaneous items.
The features of the shop will be the Photomaton, a fully automatic picture machine which takes four pictures at a setting.
July 26, 1945
Fire thought to have been caused by defective wiring caused an estimated $2,000 damage at the York Inn on the Martinsburg Pike about 2.30 Sunday morning.
Alfred DeMazzon, owner, said this morning that the loss was covered by insurance and that the Inn is operating on its usual schedule.
The fire was thought to have started near the sink in the kitchen, eating through the partition of the entrance lobby where it was checked in the ceiling. The main dining room and dance hall were not damaged.
July 30, 1945
The rainfall in Winchester Saturday and Sunday brought the July total to 11.18 inches. Statistics available at the Research Laboratory from 1913 show no other July approaching the present month’s record.
The heavy rainfall has been unfavorable to the foliage on fruit trees with scab infection on apples and rot on peaches reported.
July 30, 1945
Seventeen members of Troop 34, colored, are in camp this week at Rock Enon.
This is the sixth and final week of the camp and is confined to Negro troops in the Shenandoah area. More than 400 Boy Scouts were in camp during the first five weeks.
Aug. 1, 1945
50 years ago
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors on first and second readings last night passed an ordinance which will in effect prohibit the organization of a rock festival in the county. It will limit gatherings for the purpose to no more than eight hours at any one time.
A public hearing was set for Sept. 14.
July 23, 1970
25 years ago
The Hamman Building, once home to Leggett department store, is for sale.
Boyd Hamman Sr., who owns the property with his sister, Jean Dunlap, confirmed Friday morning the 44,000-square-foot building is on the market.
The building recently housed several Frederick County administrative offices for $50,000 a year. The Frederick County Fire and Rescue department was the final county office to leave, moving to the Frederick County Administrative building at 107 N. Kent St. two months ago.
The Door Mouse, a gift and specialty items store, is now on the first floor of the building. The owner could not be reached for comment.
The Winchester Telecommuting Center also is in the Hamman Building.
The structure has been in the Hamman family since 1919, with the opening of Hamman’s Dollar Store.
July 29, 1995
