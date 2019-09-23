100 years ago
Miss Annie McKee Sites, 25, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. J. McKee Sites of Martinsburg, W.Va., died at her home after a week’s illness from an infection resulting from picking a pimple on her face.
Miss Sites was extremely popular in the community, prominent in church work and a leader in social affairs. She is survived by her parents both of whom are at present confined to their beds by illness, and four sisters.
Sept. 19, 1919
Today is the 55th anniversary of the battle of Winchester in which 58,000 men of the South and North locked in a death grip for the supremacy of the Valley; General Sheridan had 40,000 men while General Early, the southern general, had only 18,000 troops.
Sheridan came into Winchester by way of Martinsburg and Berryville pikes, hoping to cut off Early’s retreat up the Valley. The opposing armies met on the afternoon of September 19, 1864, at Hackwood, a mile northeast of Winchester, where Sheridan’s largely superior force succeeded in defeating Early.
Sheridan remained in Winchester until the surrender, although General Hancock was in actual command in Winchester at the close.
Among those who participated in the battle of September 18, 1864, was the late Robert T. Barton, the well-known lawyer of this city. His son, Capt. Robert T. Barton recalled today that just 54 years later, or one year ago he was participating in one of the big battles of the world war-a coincidence in the lives of father and son.
Sept. 19, 1919
E. Miller Streit has sold his property on North Braddock Street to F. H. Krebs. It was formerly a portion of the Colonel Moore tract, and is known locally as having been Stonewall Jackson’s headquarters.
Sept. 20, 1919
A leading moving picture magazine contains a full-page sketch of Jack Holt, who, the magazine article says, is “a native of Winchester, the burg to which Sheridan made his celebrated twenty-mile dash.”
Holt is in moving pictures and played lead with Mary Pickford in “The Little American.”
After leaving Winchester Holt spent a number of years in the Alaska wilds driving a dog team. He was educated at the Virginia Military Institute, and graduated as a civil engineer going to Alaska as a surveyor.
It was while returning from Alaska that Holt “dived” into motion pictures. He heard that a motion picture company in Oregon wanted a man to jump off a cliff into a rushing river. He accepted the job and ever since then he has been in the business.
Sept. 20, 1919
The condition of Wade Bailey, the former young soldier, who was picked up from a poolroom here last week and was found to be suffering from an aggravated case of Spanish influenza, was reported as improved today and it is believed he will get well.
The young man was without friends or money when he was found ill. He was taken in by the District Nurse Association, Miss Mary K. Strickler, District Nurse, and removed to the tent of the association where medical attention was given him and where he will be cared for until he recovers. The tent was presented to the association by the Camp Fire Girls and is located on Highland Avenue.
Sept. 23, 1919
75 years ago
Word was received here of the death on Aug. 17 of Pvt. James F. Swartz. He was wounded Aug. 16, in action in France. His wife, Mrs. Helen Swartz, and 2-year-old son reside at 23 Indian Alley in this city.
Prior to his entrance into the service a year ago. He was employed by the National Fruit Products Co.
Sept. 18, 1944
Word has been received from the War Department by James J. Cain, 400 N. Loudoun St., that his son, Cpl. James L. Cain, was killed in action in France on Aug. 30. He was attached to the 382nd Fighter Squadron and was 31 years old.
Prior to his entrance into the armed forces about 18 months ago, he was employed by the Capitol Restaurant in Winchester.
He is the son of Mr. Cain and the late Mrs. Mary F. Cain, who died April 15, 1941, at their former home near Mount Williams.
Sept. 19, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. William M. Allen, 312 Amherst St., have received word from the War Department that their son, Staff Sgt. William C. Allen, 28, has been missing in action in France since Aug. 27. He is attached to Company I, 116th Infantry.
Sgt. Allen was seriously wounded June 6 when his company landed forces in Normandy. He recovered from his wounds and went back into battle July 5, when he rejoined his old company.
Sept. 19, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. Alva M. Hockman, 720 S. Kent St., have received a telegram from the War Department stating that their son, Pfc. Duane Wesley Hockman, has been missing in action in southern France since Sept. 1.
Pfc. Hockman, 20, went overseas in November 1943 and took part in the battle to establish the Anzio Beachhead. He moved with his armored unit northward through the Italian penninsula to Rome and was sent to southern France with the invasion troops.
Prior to the entrance in the service, March 20, 1943, Pfc. Hockman was employed by the Fred F. Sturm Co.
Sept. 19, 1944
The labor camp at Castleman’s Ferry on the Shenandoah River in Clarke County closed Tuesday night with only about 26 of the original 103 laborers left. The camp has existed for about three weeks at the Riverside Rendezvous.
The labor committee for the county are now making plans to make requisition for either Bahama or war prisoner labor.
The laborers, most of them from Kentucky, left in groups, some complaining that the food wasn’t satisfactory, others refusing to do farm work while waiting for the apple harvest to begin.
Sept. 21, 1944
50 years ago
Wayside Inn since 1797 Inc. has purchased Dorothy’s Inn near Woodstock.
This is the second inn the Wayside has purchased recently. Several weeks ago it acquired the Colonial Inn in Middleburg.
Mrs. Carolyn Hammack, who has been manager of the Wayside Inn in Middletown for a number of years, has been named supervisor of all three inns.
Sept. 23, 1969
25 years ago
Winchester’s 250-year relationship with Frederick County has been far from ideal and often contentious, says the chairman of the city’s 250th anniversary committee.
The location of the county seat, the construction of the courthouse, parking, the location of City Hall — all these issues have been vigorously debated by city and county officials for years, anniversary chairman Michael M. Foreman told about 70 Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society members Thursday during a meeting in Shenandoah University’s Hester Auditorium.
Foreman offered a whimsical look at Winchester’s history, prefacing his remarks with the warning he is not a real historian, but a student of the “One Damned Thing After Another” school of history.
The genesis of the city-county debate is a dispute between Thomas, Lord Fairfax, and Col. James Wood, Foreman explained. Fairfax wanted the county seat in what is now Stephens City. Wood wanted it in Winchester.
“Wood bribed a gentleman justice with a bowl of toddy,” Foreman said, and by a one-vote margin the Frederick County justices voted to make Winchester the county seat.
Sept. 23, 1994
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.