100 years ago
Professional yeggmen, some time between Saturday night and early this morning, blew open the safe of the post office at Stephens City, this county, and secured postage stamps valued at between $1,400 and $1,500.
There is no clue to the identity of the robbers, who, it is believed, escaped in a high power automobile.
An entrance was effected in the post office building by jimmying the front door. Once inside the building, a hole was drilled around the edge of the door of the safe and this aperture was then filled with nitroglycerine and exploded. The large safe door was blown to atoms.
This is the largest post office robbery to occur in this vicinity for many years.
Oct. 6, 1919
How John Brown tried to induce the slaves of Clarke County to join him in the insurrection of Harpers Ferry in 1859, by going from one place to another, pretending to be a clock mender, was disclosed a day or two ago by Mrs. George Washington Lewis of Berryville, who exhibited a beautiful grandfather clock, which she has just had repaired by Mr. D.F. Hinkins. Mrs. Lewis found the following inscription pasted in the clock:
“The mending of this clock is the last piece of work known to have been done by John Brown. He conceived the idea of being the liberator of the southern slaves, inciting them to insurrection. In the month of October, 1859, he appeared at Frankfort, the home of Col. Frank McCormick, and asked permission to look at or mend clocks. After some few repairs, he left taking advantage of the occasion to enter the servants quarters at night to urge them to follow him. They refused and he pushed on to Charles Town with a few followers. The night of Oct. 16 he seized the United States arsenal, was captured Oct. 18, tried and executed Dec. 2, 1859.”
The old clock belonged to Col. Frank McCormick, grandfather of the late George Washington Lewis.
Oct. 6, 1919
Mr. Peter Winchester Rouss and a party of friends of New York City, spent yesterday in this city and returned to New York in the afternoon over the Cumberland Valley Railroad. The party traveled in Mr. Rouss’s beautiful private car, “Winchester.”
They spent the day sightseeing and visited especially the Rouss Mausoleum in Mount Hebron Cemetery, where Mr. Rouss’s parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Broadway Rouss, and other members of the family are entombed.
Oct. 6, 1919
MARTINSBURG — Nearly one hundred foreigners who have been working in the orchards near Hancock, Md., struck several days ago for more pay, and when it was refused, left that section.
They came through Martinsburg and left later for Mount Jackson, where they said they could get what they were asking. They had been receiving $3.50 per day and board at Hancock.
Oct. 7, 1919
Dr. Mary Brydon of the children’s bureau of the State Board of Health, gave a most interesting talk on the simple things one can do to keep well and strong and how people can so easily prevent a recurrence of the flu by the two simple rules:
When you cough or sneeze, bow your head or put a handkerchief over your mouth and nose.
Don’t put in your mouth anything that does not belong there, such as fingers and pencils, and do not use the common drinking cup.
Oct. 7, 1919
75 years ago
According to an unofficial tabulation by Larry E. Hill, service officer of Robert Y. Conrad Post, No. 21 American Legion, 47 local servicemen have made the supreme sacrifice in the present world conflict.
The list was compiled by Hill aided by clippings kept by Miss Frances Dunlap for the JBT Honor Roll committee.
In addition to Winchester servicemen, the list includes those from the county and those who were drafted from here.
Oct. 6, 1944
After being stored for more than two years in a concrete vault in the Handley High School, approximately $3 million dollars worth of art treasures were returned this week to the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
Now that the danger of air attacks has passed, the director stated that they were being returned to Washington and would be placed on display again.
Included in the pieces stored here were two original paintings by Rembrandt, also paintings from other old masters including Titian, Rubens, and Frans Hals. Also stored were four Gothic tapestries.
The art treasures have been stored in an especially built concrete vault in the bottom of the Handley basement and has been under constant guard day and night. As an added precaution, a special burglar alarm was attached to the door with a direct connection with the local police station.
Oct. 7, 1944
Earl Linaweaver, son of Bush Linaweaver, Winchester, is a prisoner of war captured during the African campaign, and has not been killed in action as was stated in yesterday’s issue of The Star.
Ralph Wisecarver, son of Mrs. Emma Wiscarver, 741 Woodstock Lane, is among the local soldiers who have been reported killed in action. Yesterday’s issue of The star read “David Wisecarver.”
Oct. 7, 1944
The Winchester Park baseball team will meet the Madison County “All Stars” in a benefit game Sunday afternoon at Rouss Park, the proceeds to be given to Miss Hazel Whitacre of the city who was injured on Sept. 17 while attending a baseball game at Front Royal.
Miss Whitacre, who is an employee at the Virginia Woolen Co. and an enthusiastic sport’s fan, was struck in the head by a foul ball as she was witnessing a contest between Park and the Front Royal “All Stars.”
Suffering no immediate effects, Miss Whitacre became ill as she was enroute home. Taken to the hospital an X-ray was made, revealing that she was suffering from a fractured skull. She has been confined to her home since.
Oct. 7, 1944
50 years ago
Miss Sara Bruce Thomas, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Thomas, was crowned Homecoming Queen 1969 by Gigi Stine, the 1968 Homecoming Queen.
Sara was chosen by the varsity football team. Her attendants were Pam Kern, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry P. Kern and Leslie Edwards, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clifton P. Edwards.
The 1938 football team was honored at the Homecoming game.
To complete the afternoon ‘s activities the Judges clouted the Loudoun Valley Vikings 39-14.
Oct. 14, 1969
25 years ago
McDonald’s will add three more restaurants in Winchester, franchise operator Nick Nerangis said this morning.
The announcement of the new sites comes on the heels of the demolition of a 26-year-old McDonald’s restaurant at 6 Valley Ave. and preparations for a modernized restaurant on that site.
McDonald’s is also preparing to build a restaurant on Amherst Street, near Winchester Medical Center. A McDonald’s is also nearing completion in Clarke County at Waterloo.
Oct. 11, 1994
