100 years ago
The submission to the voters of Virginia of the question of woman’s suffrage has nothing to do with the federal amendment known as the Anthony amendment.
The Anthony amendment was defeated by the General Assembly of Virginia by a large majority, chiefly by reason of the fact that the adoption of this amendment would not enable the state of Virginia to regulate the vote of the colored women as the vote of the colored men is now regulated.
The submission of woman’s suffrage to the vote of the people was passed by the Senate and embodied in this resolution are the same restrictions and qualifications as now apply to colored men. This will be voted upon by the people of Virginia in the fall of 1922.
Feb. 24, 1920
Three officials at the city hall are confined to their homes at present by illness, and they are bordering on the verge of influenza. They are City Treasurer William T. Barr, City Manager Thomas J. Trier and Janitor James W. Hillyard. They were taken ill on Saturday and are in bed at their homes.
Feb. 24, 1920
The funeral of Mrs. Hazel Jenkins, who died at the home of her husband, Mr. Walter Jenkins, in Harris Addition, on Saturday night, took place this morning.
Mrs. Jenkins death was due to influenza after an illness of about two weeks. She was 20 years of age and was a daughter of Mr. and Jas. Mrs. Wisecarver.
Besides her husband she leaves two little daughters, Lillian and Helen Jenkins.
Feb. 24, 1920
CEDAR GROVE — The influenza epidemic which swept over this section for the past three weeks seems to be about over now. No new cases have been reported lately. Mr. Elmer Stimmel was the only one that gave up his life on account of the disease.
Feb. 26, 1920
Foster DeHaven, son of Carson DeHaven, died yesterday afternoon at his home on Hunting Ridge, in the county, from pneumonia, following an attack of influenza. He leaves his widow, who was formerly Miss Gertie Shade, and five small children. He was 29 years of age. All of his children are now critically ill with influenza.
Feb. 28, 1920
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates adjourned today until Monday without considering the resolution ratifying the federal woman’ s suffrage amendment.
An official committee of five representatives of the Maryland legislature here today working for defeat of the suffrage amendment. Two other Maryland legislators, acting as individuals, were here urging that the measure be adopted.
Feb. 28, 1920
The Virginia Barrel Co. announced that it has leased from Aulick Gibbens about two acres of ground in the northeastern section of Winchester, with frontage on the Baltimore and Ohio tracks and expects to immediately start the construction of a stave and heading mill.
They hope to be in a position to start manufacturing operations in about five or six weeks.
March 1, 1920
The month of March came today “like a lion” and according to the tradition is destined to “go out like a lamb.” A high wind prevailed and the thermometer went down to 18 degrees.
The Ground Hog’s star is still in its ascendancy and will rule yet for two weeks or until about Saint Patrick’s Day and not until then can much spring weather be looked for.
Early yesterday morning another snow fell, making the 23rd separate and distinct snow of the winter.
March 1, 1920
75 years ago
The Trapp Family Singers captured the hearts of some 800 music lovers from Winchester and Frederick County.
Baroness Maria von Trapp and Franz Wasner conducting, presented a musical program designed to please every type of concert-goer. Displaying a remarkably versatile talent in the sympathetic interpretation of every mood in music from the sacred to the American folk song, the Trapp Family Singers climaxed their evening with their inspiring rendition of the Negro spiritual “Were you Down There When They Crucified My Lord.” The delicate organ-like blending of their voices will long be remembered by those in attendance.
The Trapp Family, American citizens of Austrian derivation, emphasized the fact that music is the universal language, and were eloquent reminder of the decency and dignity to be found in all nations.
Feb. 28, 1945
Mrs. Ada Nichols, of Berryville, has received word that her son, Sgt. Frank L. Boersig, a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, has died of wounds received in action in Germany. He was reported wounded Feb. 2 in Germany and died three days later in Belgium.
Sgt. Boersig took part in the invasion of Sicily, Italy, Holland, France, Belgium and fought in Germany.
Before entering the service he was employed by Moore and Dorsey of Berryville.
Feb. 28, 1945
Local committees and citizens planning to attend the launching of the S.S. Winchester Victory, meeting last night to complete arrangements, were told by Chairman F. Grove White that the ship would not be ready to hit the water until Tuesday, March 6.
March 1, 1945
Mrs. Bessie Carroll of Cedarville, has received word that her husband, Staff Sgt. Milton R. Carroll,was killed in action on Jan. 31. A week or so before she had been notified that he had been missing in action since Jan. 30. He was 25 years old.
The son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Carroll formerly of Berryville but who now reside on National Avenue here, entered the service Sept. 9, 1942. He had been employed by the Elliott Motor Co. here.
He left for overseas duty with the 78th Infantry “Lightning” Division in October 1944.
A brother, Pvt. William W . Carroll is somewhere in a Belgian hospital.
March 1, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Strosnider, of Star Tannery, have been notified by the War Department that her son, Pfc. Guy E. Strosnider, has been missing in action in Germany since Feb. 7.
Pfc Strosnider went overseas in July 1944 and was wounded in action in France on Sept. 21, 1944. He was awarded the Purple Heart as a result of being wounded.
March 2, 1945
50 years ago
LOS ANGELES — A vial containing about a spoonful of moon dust is missing, the first loss in 50 displays of priceless lunar samples.
Officials disclosed Sunday that the vial, containing 2.3 grams of material from lunar rock No. 50 brought to earth by Apollo 11, disappeared the night before during a charity affair for scientific research that included a $100-a-plate dinner.
Police and the FBI said they were investigating.
March 2, 1970
25 years ago
The former JCPenney building, on the Loudoun Street Mall at Boscawen Street in Winchester, is history. Workers from Shenandoah Valley Construction, which has offices in Winchester and Basye, finished the demolition of the 85,750-square-foot building on Sunday. The lot will be the site of a parking lot for F&M Bank-Winchester. The Penney property was part of a swap between the bank, Frederick County and the City of Winchester. Boscawen Street was closed between Braddock and Cameron streets on Sunday while the demolition took place.
Feb. 27, 1995
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.