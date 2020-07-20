100 years ago
Major C.M. Borum has a hen at “Matin Hill,” his home near Strasburg, that is certainly trying to solve the high cost of living problem in a sensible way.
For ages past, since Biddy has been a friend of man, she has rarely tried to break her record of laying more than one egg a day. But these are unusual times and Major Borum’s hen decided that if she could not increase the number of her products she would increase the size.
On Tuesday morning the hen laid an egg the long circumference of which measured eight inches and the short circumference six and one-half inches. Major Borum declares it is the largest hen egg he has ever seen, and asserts that his hen has no peeress in all of the poultry pens of the valley.
July 15, 1920
Catherine Smith, age about 60 years, wife of William Smith, one of the best-known colored residents of Winchester and herself a member of one of the oldest and most respectable families of the race in this city, was killed by lightning late yesterday afternoon at her home, 117 South East Lane, during a severe thunderstorm.
Her husband, who is employed at The Star office as janitor, was engaged in some work when a telephone message was received, urging him to come home at once. It stated that his wife had been struck by lightning, but it was not known at the time that she was dead.
An adopted daughter, Lena Jackson, was the only eyewitness. She said her mother was sprinkling clothes in the kitchen, preparatory to ironing them, when the storm broke and the lightning became so intense that she turned off the electric light over her head.
The fatal bolt came through the electric light wire and struck her on the head. Limp and lifeless she dropped to the floor. A physician was called but he could do nothing.
July 15, 1920
DURHAM, N.C. — John King, a farmer, living near this city, last night found two of his cows laying on the ground of their pasture in a stupor, apparently suffering from some strange malady. A veterinarian was called and after an examination pronounced both animals as being “beastly” drunk.
A search for the cause led to the discovery of a big moonshine still in a secluded corner of the pasture. The cows had eaten a quantity of the mash from which liquor is distilled.
July 16, 1920
Mr. Charles F. Warren, a graduate of the agricultural department of the Virginia Polytechnic Institute, Blacksburg, has recently been appointed teacher of agriculture and principal of Middletown High School.
The purpose of the agricultural high schools is the teaching of vocational agriculture and home economics. The intention of the legislation establishing these schools was to make this particular kind of education dominant in them, and to help train for country life and country home-makng the ninety-five percent of the boys and girls who do not go to higher institutions of learning.
July 17, 1920
One out of every eight deaths in Virginia is from tuberculosis. This is a high mortality from the great white plague.
Frederick County lost 149 of her citizens from tuberculosis between 1913 and 1917. The State Board of Health shows only 10 deaths in Frederick county in 1918.
July 19, 1920
75 years ago
The mystery animal of Opequon has finally turned up again-this time in the Lamps School House section six miles west of Winchester.
Herman Adams states that he saw the animal prowling near his hog pen. It was described as about eight feet long and 18 inches high.
July 14, 1945
Mrs. Willaim Sipe of Clarke County isn’t easy to frighten but last week was enough to try even the bravest heart.
It all started when Mrs. Sipe, who resides near the Shenandoah River in the Tilhammer Mill area, reached into a kitchen cabinet at her home for a spoon.
Curled up around the desired cutlery was a moccasin snake.
Mrs. Sipe dispatched the snake and had about gotten over her scare when the next day she spotted its mate curled on the top of her refrigerator.
July 14, 1945
WASHINGTON — A State Department spokesman said today that the U.S. embassy in Buenos Aires will investigate reports that Hitler and Eva Braun are in Argentina.
In response to a question, the spokesman said that the embassy would look into the story, sent by a Chicago Times correspondent from Montevideo, that the pair had reached a solitary section of the long Argentine coast by submarine and are living on a huge German-owned estate in Patagonia.
It was pointed out that Argentina has given assurances to the other allied governments that it would refuse to harbor any Axis war criminals.
July 17, 1945
It was reported today that Adolf Hitler has taken up residence on an island in the Antarctic.
The South American newspaper, La Critica, is saying that Hitler and Eva Braun had taken refuge on Queen Maude Island, a former base for German Antarctic explorers.
July 18, 1945
The three-cent postage stamp featuring Associated Press Photographer Joe Rosenthal’s Iwo Jima flag-raising picture broke all records for first day cover cancellations.
July 19, 1945
Reports of an unidentified animal roaming the Opequon section of the county continue to be heard in Winchester.
It was also reported today that Harley DeHaven, at home recently on leave from the armed forces, was said to have seen a strange animal run across the road in front of his car.
Reports as to the length of the alleged wild beast vary up to eight feet but all agree it is about 18 inches tall.
July 20, 1945
50 years ago
The new Virginia State Travel Highway Information station located on Interstate 81 north of Winchester opened yesterday. The information station, which cost $117,450 in state and federal funds to construct and equip, is the seventh in the state’s program of 10. The facility located four miles south of the West Virginia line will be open seven days a week.
July 16, 1970
Site work has begun at Redbud Run Elementary School on Va. 7 east in Frederick County.
Howard Shockey & Sons Inc. has been awarded a $6.3 million contract to build the school. Construction should be completed by the start of the 1996-97 school year. This will be the county’s 10th elementary school.
July 19, 1995
25 years ago
For the first time in two years, people are sinking their teeth into locally grown peaches.
The past two summers there was nary a local peach to be had because severe winter weather wiped out crops.
But this summer, everything looks just peachy. Peach picking, which started earlier this month, will be in full swing the rest of the summer. August is the peak month for local peaches.
July 20, 1995
— Compiled by Priscilla Lehman
