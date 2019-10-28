100 years ago
A deed has been admitted to record in the Corporation Clerk’s office of Winchester conveying the Hotel Evans property at Main and Piccadilly streets to the Commercial and Savings Bank. The Nott property, consisting of a three-story brick building adjoining the hotel property on the south, is also included in the conveyance as it has been used as an annex for years past.
The price paid by the bank was $38,800 cash and this included all of the furniture, fixtures and equipment in the hotel. It was stated today that the hotel will be operated as usual for some time to come as the bank will not occupy the building at present.
Oct. 13, 1919
An airplane occupied by a lone civilian aviator, passed over Winchester Saturday afternoon en route to Mississippi. Near this city he was compelled to alight in a field owned by Hunter Stine, to replenish his tank with gasoline.
After a stop of about an hour he resumed his flight southward and reached Roanoke late in the evening.
Oct. 13, 1919
The deed conveying Stonewall Orchard, the property of Mr. S. Lucien Lupton, to Messrs. Fed A. Robinson, Frank B. Robinson and Harry D. Robinson, has just been admitted to record in the county clerk’s office of Frederick County. The consideration was $200,000, said to be the largest price ever paid in the aggregate for orchard land in Frederick County, and one of the largest single deals ever consummated in Virginia.
The property acquired under the deal is the Stonewall orchard, known as the Lupton homeplace, located two and a half miles west of Winchester on the Northwestern Pike, and contains 267 acres; a one-half undivided interest in the orchard and farm known as the Jacob E. Baker place, situated two miles southwest of Winchester near the Northwestern Pike; the fruit packing house, located on the land of the Cumberland Valley Railroad near the Pughtown Pike in Winchester, and all of the camp and kitchen equipment owned by Mr. Lupton.
Oct. 13, 1919
Mr. L.E. Calvert, the well-known apple grower, calls attention to the unusual weather conditions prevailing here at this season of the year when he noticed apple trees within the city limits in full bloom on North Kent Street and plum trees also in bloom on South Braddock street.
It was a novel sight but it spells disaster for next year for those trees which will not bear any fruit in 1920.
Oct. 15, 1919
NEW YORK — Chairman of state organizations of the American Legion throughout the country will urge the governors of their states to declare Nov. 11, the first anniversary of the armistice, as a legal holiday, to be known as “American Legion Day,” in accordance with instructions sent out from national headquarters here.
Oct. 18,1919
The plan suggested at the general meeting of the Chamber of Commerce last Tuesday night for the purpose of raising funds to be used in marking the historical sites of the community should be completed with as little delay as possible.
It has been truly said: “All the wealth of the land could not buy the features of history inherited by this community.
With pride, then, we can show to the strangers within our gates of our great men, their great deeds and of the great community in which they lived, fought, and died.”
Oct. 18, 1919
The school boards at Stonewall and Shawnee Districts have succeeded in renting the rooms over Mr. G.C. Miller’s offices at the corner of Rouss Avenue and Market Street.
These rooms are being fitted up, and a four-teacher school will be opened on Monday, Nov. 3, for those county children who have been deprived of school on account of the congested condition of the Handley schools.
The school boards have succeeded in employing four thoroughly qualified teachers, and they feel that they can promise the patrons an efficient school.
Oct. 18, 1919
75 years ago
BERRYVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Shenk received a telegram yesterday from the War Department stating that their son, Staff Sgt. Charles William “Bill” Shenk, has been reported missing in action in France since Sept. 20.
Sgt. Shenk was serving with the Seventh Armored Division at the time he was reported missing. Prior to his entrance into the service, March of 1942, he was proprietor of the Shenk’s Esso Station in Berryville.
A graduate of Berryville High School, he is 31 years old.
Oct. 12, 1944
A telegram from the War Department which arrived here on Friday, 13, was received by Mrs. Lottie Boyd, 7 Woodstock Lane, and informed her that her son, Pfc. Charles H. Boyd has been reported missing in action since Sept. 25 in Italy.
However, Mrs. Boyd has received five letters from her son, all dated since Sept. 25, the last one being dated Oct. 2. She has sent a wire through the Red Cross to get the matter cleared.
Pfc. Boyd was recently awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge by the 88th Infantry Division to which he is attached.
Pfc. Boyd has a brother Pvt. Raymond Boyd, serving with the AAF in France.
Oct. 14. 1944
Pfc. Ray J. Rudolph, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Rudolph of Star Tannery, was killed in action in France on July 17, according to information received by his parents from the War Department. He was 22 years of age.
He entered the armed forces in October of 1942, and was sent overseas in March 1944.
Pfc. Rudolph was a member of the hard-fighting 29 Division, outstanding in the invasion of France. He held the position of chief gunner of his outfit until the time of his death.
Oct. 18, 1944
The Winchester Colored Elks Club will sponsor a musical program at the Douglas School auditorium tonight for the benefit of the new Elks Home.
Wesley R. Thompson, chairman of the benefit, has announced that the Winchester Choral Club, the Royal Four from Front Royal and two local quartettes from this city will be featured on the program.
Oct. 19, 1944
50 years ago
A shelter is now being built at the new Smithfield Avenue Playground under the sponsorship of the Winchester Lions Club, which built the first picnic shelter in Winchester recreation park in 1947. Lions say the new shelter will be a 30-by-60 foot structure which will cost more than $4,000. It should be completed by late fall.
Oct. 16, 1969
25 years ago
Stacey Moseley’s knock-out rendition of “That’s Life,” a tune popularized by Frank Sinatra, helped her win the 1995 Miss Apple Blossom Festival Scholarship pageant on Saturday night at Handley High School.
Seventeen girls competed in the pageant, but Moseley, a sophomore at New York University majoring in drama theater, walked away with the crown.
For the second year in a row, Tina Elizabeth Carty of Winchester was named Miss Congeniality by the other contestants. The 21-year-old daughter of Ralph and Judy Carty attends Lord Fairfax Community College in Middletown, where she majors in public relations.
Oct. 24, 1994
