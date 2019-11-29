Clarke Parish
During the Season of Advent, Clarke Parish will offer special Saturday evening Taize services. These services will begin at 5 p.m. every Saturday of Advent — Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21. at St. Mary’s Memorial Church. Taize is an ecumenical type of worship that originated in 1940 in the small village of Taize, France, by a monk named Roger Louis Schutz-Marsauche. The practice has spread worldwide since it is non-denominational and seeks to unite all forms of Christianity with a candlelit, contemplative service highlighted by repetitive prayers, music and periods of silence.
Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley
At the Sunday service at the Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, www.uushenandoah.org, Shell Fischer will speak on “How to Pray Like Buddha.” While the Buddhist tradition offers numerous ways to pray, people often ask: in this non-theistic tradition, what does it mean to do this? Or, what is it that practitioners are aspiring to when they place their hands together and bow their heads in prayer? Fischer, a Buddhist meditation teacher, will explore this powerful form of aspiration, and how people of all faiths can employ it to open the heart, expand and connect, and extend more compassion and care to both self and others.
Blue Christmas service
Winchester Anglican Church, 275 Double Tollgate Road in White Post, will have a Blue Christmas Service at 6 p.m. Dec 14. This will be a service of thanksgiving and prayer for those struggling with sadness and grief during the holiday season. For more information, contact the Rev. Patrick Ware, patrickware@mac.com or 703-677-6152.
Relief UMC
Relief United Methodist Church will celebrate the Christmas season with carols and food from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at West Oaks Event Center, 4305 Middle Road.
The evening will feature entertainment by Stage Left and other local talents as well as heavy hors- d’oeuvres, a hot chocolate bar and photo booths. Free onsite childcare will be provided.
The event is free. Please bring an item to benefit the local ABBA Center, which is in need of baby wipes, shampoo, lotion, bath wash, clothes (new only), Walmart gift cards ($20 maximum) and other items for ages newborn to 18 months. Envelopes will be provided for cash donations.
Bethel Lutheran
Bethel Lutheran Church will hold special evening worship services for the Advent Season at 7 p.m. Wednesday and on Dec. 18. Come enjoy a beautiful reflective service of light using Holden Evening Prayer. Bethel is located at 2077 North Frederick Pike.
Winchester Anglican
Gainesboro UMC
Gainesboro United Methodist Church will present its Christmas program at 6 p.m. Dec. 8. There will be a carol sing featuring Higher Power, Galon Snider, Terri Peiffer and Mary Howard. Refreshments afterward.
