Beth El Congregation
Beth El Congregation will celebrate the Rosh Hashanah (New Year) holiday as Rabbi Aaron Stucker-Rozovsky and Cantor Karen Webber lead our services. All services will be conducted via Zoom due to the pandemic.
All congregants will receive a Zoom link for each service. Non-members who want to join us can contact the temple office (540-667-1889) for information.
Erev Rosh Hashanah: Friday 8 p.m. Zoom
Rosh Hashanah — 1st Day: Saturday 10 a.m. Zoom
Children’s Service: Saturday 3 p.m. Zoom
Rosh Hashana — 2nd Day: Sunday 10 a.m. Zoom
National Life Chain
Give an hour. Change a heart. Change a life. Stand for God’s gift of life from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 4. Arrive by 3:30 p.m. Meet at Amherst Street and Keating Drive. Stand prayerfully and peacefully for unborn children, mothers and fathers victimized by abortion. Social distancing. Official signs provided. Families welcome. Parking available. Contact F. Moyer 571-992-5848.
Yard-Bake-Christmas Sale
A Yard-Bake-Christmas sale at Wesley Church, 527 Van Fossen St., will be held Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Country ham sandwiches will be available. Lots of nice items including baby car seat, etc. Masks must be worn.
Unitarian Universalist Church
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, www.uushenandoah.org, will offer an online recorded service at 11 a.m. Sunday titled “Ingathering as Out-Gathering” by the Rev. Dr. Julie Kain.
Typically, we launch our new church year with an annual ingathering service that celebrates our interconnectedness with each other and this beautiful earth of land and water.
This year as we commit ourselves to social distancing and mask-wearing so that we can curb the spread of Covid-19, we are re-envisioning our traditional Ingathering as an Out-Gathering. Stay posted for more details, but in the meantime, prepare to come together in a new way at UUCSV.
Dial-A-Prayer
If you would like to receive individual, confidential prayer for yourself or someone you care about, call or text 703-261-9216 and leave a message. Your call will be returned within 24 hours by a trained prayer minister. This service is offered by the Shenandoah Regional Healing Community of OSL, a ministry of Christian healing.
Pig Roast & Barbecue Chicken dinners
Redland United Methodist Church will offer a pig roast and barbecue chicken dinners from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Drive through only. www.redland-umc.org
♦♦♦
The Religious Events calendar runs each Friday for special services and events the public is welcome to attend. Send notices to rtaylor@winchesterstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.