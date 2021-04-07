WINCHESTER — Hundreds of American flags will stand tall Memorial Day weekend on the lawn in front of Handley High School as a tribute to local heroes.
The Healing Field of Honor — a display of 750 to 1,000 American flags, each one atop an 8-foot pole — is a new fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Winchester. Community members can purchase flags to honor anyone they wish — whether it’s someone in the military, a first responder, a favorite teacher, a valued healthcare professional or a special loved one.
A project of the Colonial Flag Foundation, more than 600 clubs and organizations have held a Healing Field of Honor nationwide. Winchester Rotary’s is the first within 100 miles of the city.
“If ever there was a time that this country needed something like this, it’s now,” said club president Dick Kent, owner of Signet Screen Printing and a member of Rotary since he moved to the area in 2007. “A lot of healing is needed.”
The lawn in front of Handley High School is a “magnificent location,” Kent said. “Just imagine 1,000 flags flying in front of the school.”
Flags are $40 each and can be purchased online at https://www.rotaryclubofwinchester.org or at the event. A personal dedication written by the donor will be printed on a tag attached to the flag.
The opening ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27. The field of flags will be staffed with volunteers until 6 p.m. each day through the weekend. The closing ceremony will be at 3 p.m. Monday, May 31.
The event will feature a military flyover for the opening and closing ceremonies, various speakers and readings from middle and high school students of their winning entries in an essay contest answering the question “What Does the American Flag Mean to Me?”
At the end of the event, flags can be picked up on the field or it can be donated back to Rotary to be used again next year.
Several local companies, including American Woodmark, Trex and Winchester Medical Center, are purchasing multiple flags, Kent said.
“I really hope to do this again,” Kent said. “It is my hope that this will be a yearly event.”
A large Rotary chapter
The Winchester Rotary Club is part of Rotary International — a service organization of 1.2 members worldwide. The local club will turn 100 years old in September.
With 166 members, it is a large chapter. Most clubs average about 40 members, Kent said.
The club meets at noon Thursdays at Winchester Country Club for lunch and to hear a speaker, typically someone from the community knowledgeable about an issue or organization.
Potential members need to be sponsored by two current members, and there is a fee to join. It is an active club, and members are expected to make a significant time commitment.
“People are expected to come to the meetings,” Kent said “And if they can’t, they are expected to make it up [with other club commitments].”
Charitable works
When Kent and his family — wife Darlene and sons David and Stephen — moved to Winchester 14 years ago to take over Signet Printing, they knew “absolutely no one,” Kent said. They vowed to get involved with the community, and Rotary immediately stood out.
Not only did the club have a large membership, but it was an extremely active club putting on several major fundraisers a year and donating the proceeds back to the community.
“That was one of the things that attracted me to the club when we moved here — was all the charitable, good works,” Kent said.
Winchester Rotary sponsors seven or eight fundraisers a year including the Kaleidoscope Gala, a golf tournament, a rummage sale, an International Wine Affair and the annual Apple Harvest Festival, a large arts and crafts festival held each fall at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the club wasn’t able to hold most of their fundraisers in 2020. But it did still manage to pull off the Apple Harvest Festival in September, which raised over $67,000.
“That was a huge success,” Kent said. Even though they had to limit the number of people on the fairgrounds at one time and masks were required, people were eager to get out and enjoy a public event.
Apple Harvest will again be held in September this year. And after a break of two years, plans for the Rummage Sale are already underway to be held June 12 and 13 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. The club has managed to gather almost four tractor-trailer loads of donations, or as Kent calls them, “treasures.”
Despite the lack of fundraising last year, the club still managed to give back. During the pandemic, club members delivered pizzas to the homeless clients participating in the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter every Sunday night November through March. Members also assisted at the emergency shelter set up at Shenandoah University, the Evans Home for Children and the Winchester Rescue Mission. Member delivered meals to Adult Day Care families and provided supplies for Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) and the Stephens City United Methodist Church Food Pantry. The club also presented Christmas gifts to the residents of the Evans Home for Children and donated more than 700 Coats for Kids over the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.