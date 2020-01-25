WINCHESTER — If adding more culture to your life in 2020 was one of your New Year’s Resolutions, do we have the article for you. Now that the holidays are over, performances are getting back into swing, with national and internationally-acclaimed musicians coming into our neck of the woods for our listening pleasure. We spoke with staff at the Barns of Rose Hill and Shenandoah Conservatory about upcoming performances; here’s what they are most excited about. Get out your calendars and prepare to jot down some dates:
Performance descriptions provided by the Barns of Rose Hill and Shenandoah Conservatory.
Jan. 30: Corey Harris | Barns of Rose Hill | 8 p.m.
Corey Harris has earned substantial critical acclaim as one of the few contemporary bluesmen able to channel the raw, direct emotion of acoustic Delta blues without coming off as an authenticity-obsessed historian. Corey is a recipient of the MaCarthur “Genius” Grant.
“Corey is one of my favorite musicians. Not only does he draw so much emotion from the music, but he is technically fantastic. He is in touch with tradition, while keeping it very fresh. He is not to be missed!” said Morgan Morrison, program manager for the Barns of Rose Hill.
Barns of Rose Hill, 8 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. www.barnsofrosehill.org
Feb. 21: Dom Flemons | Barns of Rose Hill | 8 p.m.
GRAMMY Award Winner, Two-Time EMMY Nominee, 2019 WAMMIE Award Winner- Dom Flemons is originally from Phoenix, Arizona and currently lives in the Washington, D.C. area. He is known as “The American Songster” since his repertoire of music covers over 100 years of American folklore, ballads, and tunes. Flemons is a music scholar, historian, record collector, and a multi-instrumentalist.
“I am thrilled that Dom is coming here! He is a legend in the acoustic music scene and is extremely knowledgeable. You will leave his show feeling not only entertained, but educated as well,” said Morrison.
Barns of Rose Hill, 8 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. www.barnsofrosehill.org
March 1: Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet | Armstrong Concert Hall at Shenandoah University | 2:30 p.m.
“The Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet is guaranteed to be a special treat for our community,” said Courtney Reilly, managing director at Shenandoah Conservatory and artistic director for Performing Arts Live.
“Featuring musicians from the venerable Berliner Philharmoniker and renowned concert pianist Markus Groh, this is one of the few established ensembles in the world with this unique instrumentation — violin, viola, cello and piano — and their program for the evening includes the colorful work of award-winning film and popular music composer, Danny Elfman.”
Armstrong Concert Hall at Shenandoah University, 2:30 p.m. $28.www.conservatoryperforms.org
March 11: Jack Tempchin | Barns of Rose Hill | 8 p.m.
You may have seen Jack Tempchin’s featured interview in the ‘History of the Eagles’ documentary. Or you may have heard his name referenced from the stage on the final ‘History of the Eagles’ World Tour by the late great Glenn Frey. Jack Tempchin is a legendary hit songwriter whose two best known compositions, “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Already Gone” are now synonymous with the Southern California Sound.
“Jack is a legendary songwriter. He has written for the Eagles, Emmylou Harris, Tom Rush, Glen Campbell, Patty Loveless, Tanya Tucker, and many more. This will be a great night of song and story,” said Morrison.
Barns of Rose Hill, 8 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at the door.www.barnsofrosehill.org
March 18: PUBLIQuartet | Bright Box Theater | 8 p.m.
Applauded as “a perfect encapsulation of today’s trends in chamber music,” the award-winning PUBLIQuartet lends a fresh perspective to the music scene.
“PUBLIQuartet is fresh, fun and innovative, blending the technique and aesthetics of a traditional string quartet with the energy and innovations of contemporary, jazz and world music,” said Reilly.
“Bright Box is the perfect place to experience new and exciting trends in chamber music, providing a friendly, sociable atmosphere and a delicious selection of food and drinks to enjoy before and during the performance.”
Bright Box Theater, 8 p.m., $15. www.conservatoryperforms.org
March 27-29: The Body, the Voice, the Instrument | March 27-29 | Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre
“‘The Body, the Voice, the Instrument’ brings together Shenandoah Conservatory’s dancers, choirs and orchestra for a rare and exciting collaboration. The evening is sure to inspire when movement and music combine, drawing inspiration from monumental works by Benjamin Britten, Edward Elgar and Ralph Vaughan Williams,” said Reilly.
Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre at Shenandoah University, performances 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $20. www.conservatoryperforms.org
