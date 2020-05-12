WINCHESTER — Even as Virginia begins Phase 1 of its reopening on Friday, it looks like we’ll be wearing masks for some time to come to stop the spread of COVID-19.
If you need a mask, the Shenandoah Arts Council is stitching them up and offering them to the public.
The Shenandoah Arts Council (often called ShenArts) works to bring art to the people and people to the art.
This new project — called the Stop the Spread and Spread Kindness Instead Face Mask Donation Program — has distributed more than 1,000 hand-sewn masks. The program continues to receive requests daily for adult and child-sized masks.
You can request a mask at https://shenarts.org/
There is no charge, but ShenArts is asking those who are able to make a donation to offset the cost of elastics and postage to mail the masks out. You can make a donation (even if you don’t need a mask) at https://shenarts.org/facemask-donation-program/
ShenArts applied for and received a federal Paycheck Protection loan so that it could continue to pay the salaries of its staff members. The staff is promoting the works of community artists by creating an online show: https://shenarts.org/virtual-art-show-quarantine-2020/. The work is for sale.
