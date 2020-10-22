MIDDLETOWN — The Shenandoah Valley Tapestry is now on display at Belle Grove Plantation.
The Shenandoah Valley Tapestry is a community stitching project spearheaded in 2015 by the Winchester Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America and the Multicultural Club Collage of Frederick County.
First unveiled in 2018 at Handley Library, the tapestry depicts notable buildings in the northern Shenandoah Valley including Handley Library, Belle Grove Plantation, George Washington’s Office, Wayside Inn and the Hexagon House.
The tapestry began with a book, “Defend the Valley” by Margaretta Bolton Colt, which tells the stories of two Winchester families during the Civil War. Colt later commissioned a primitive art work from artist Page Huff Dillon to visualize the people, places, and landscape of her written work. Inspired by this piece of art, members the Multicultural Club Collage began a project to recreate the picture through embroidery.
Eighty-one stitchers of all skill levels and ages, from across five states and from abroad worked on the Tapestry. Through community outreach events, 1,400 community members also made one stitch in this unique artwork.
The Tapestry is on view on the lower level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center during Belle Grove’s open hours through Dec. 30.
Belle Grove is open in October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Mondays.
In November, guided Manor House tours will be offered on weekends only (Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. as well as Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Welcome Center will remain open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. The Manor House will be closed on Nov. 7 for a private event, but the Welcome Center will be open. Belle Grove will be closed on Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Guests are encouraged to check www.bellegrove.org or call 540-869-2028 for updates before planning a visit.
