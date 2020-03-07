MARCH 7
St. Paddy’s Celtic Fest in Old Town Winchester
Noon - 9 p.m., free admission
Kick off the month’s Celtic celebrations today at Old Town Winchester’s annual St. Paddy’s Celtic Fest, taking place noon to 9 p.m. Many performances take place inside local businesses in addition to the Old Court House Lawn. Expect to find Celtic games for kids, Irish dancing troupes, balloon artists, vendors, the Winchester Pipes and Drums, alpacas, and more. A percentage of food and drink sales will benefit the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke counties. To see a full schedule of performances and activities, visit www.oldtownwinchesterva.com
At 12:30, see the film “The Quiet Man,” brought to you by the Magic Lantern Theater and Handley Library. "The Quiet Man" is a classic Irish film that takes place in the homestead of Ireland and features legendary actor, John Wayne.
MARCH 14
St. Patrick’s Day with Robbie Limon at James Charles Winery
Noon - 6 p.m., free admission
Skip the predictable green beer and enjoy wine instead (and no, it won’t be green). Enjoy live music by Robbie Limon starting at 2 p.m., food by the Skrimp Shack Food Truck from 1 to 5 p.m. www.jamescharleswine.com
Mari Black Celtic Band at Barns of Rose Hill
8 p.m., $20 advance, $25 door
Labeled by The Boston Globe as “particularly impressive,” multistyle violinist and champion fiddler Mari Black brings her energetic performance to Berryville’s Barns of Rose Hill. Her shows draw on elements from many different styles including jazz, tango, folk, Western classical, plus Celtic, American, and Canadian fiddling. www.barnsofrosehill.org
Winchester Pipes and Drums Pub Tour I
A St. Patrick’s Day celebration wouldn’t be complete without hearing music by the Winchester Pipes and Drums. Here is their schedule for Saturday, March 14:
4:30 p.m. Oak Stone Craft Pizza & Bar
5 p.m. Escutcheon Brewing Company
5:45 p.m. 50/50 Taphouse
6:15 p.m. Cork Street Tavern (both sides)
6:45 p.m. Brewbaker’s Restaurant
Note: all times are estimates owing to transportation. Additional stops are possible.
Comedy Hypnotist St. Patrick’s Day Show at Bright Box
7 p.m., $8 advance, $10 door
By the end of the night, you just may find yourself performing in a Riverdance troupe, kissing the Blarney stone, hiding a leprechaun’s gold, playing in Nortre Dame football, talking to St. Patrick or Machine Gun Kelly. The evening promises to be topped off with a “Paddy’s Day” Chippendale-style dance. There’s a Triple-X Rated show at 9:30 p.m. www.brightboxwinchester.com
St. Patty’s Day Party at the Eagles Club
7 p.m., free
Party with The Fogg Band.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Escutcheon Brewing
Noon - 10 p.m.
Featuring music by Mark Cay (12:30 - 2:30 p.m.) and a visit by the Winchester Pipes and Drums between 3 and 6 p.m.
MARCH 13 - 15
Luck O’ the Irish Weekend at Valerie Hill Winery
Starting at 5 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday
Get your corned beef Reubens, St. Pat’s Sangria, and live music every day at Valerie Hill Winery. If you buy a bottle of wine anytime over the weekend, you’ll be in the running to win an Amazon Echo Show. www.valeriehillwinery.com
MARCH 15
“Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show” (2020) at Alamo Drafthouse
4:30 p.m., $15
25 years after the first Riverdance performance, composer Bill Whelan "has rerecorded his mesmerising soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs." Filmed live at the 3Arena Dublin, the same place where it all began, the 25th Anniversary Gala Performance brings Riverdance to the big screen for the first time. www.drafthouse.com/winchester
St. Patrick's Day Brunch at Village Square Restaurant
11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Three courses paired with champagne, Bloody Marys, and Guiness.
MARCH 16
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with music by Brogue Rogues at L’Auberge Provencale
5 - 8 p.m.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the French way at L’Auberge Provencale with a special menu featuring Irish favorites and festive beer flights. Enjoy live traditional Celtic music by the Brogue Rogues. www.laubergeprovencale.com
MARCH 17
Winchester Pipes and Drums Pub Tour II
An encore pub tour on St. Patrick’s Day itself. Here is their schedule for Tuesday, March 17:
6:30 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings
7 p.m. 50/50 Taphouse
7:30 p.m. Cork Street Tavern (both sides)
7:45 p.m. Brewbaker’s Restaurant
8 p.m. Piccadilly’s Public House
Note: all times are estimates owing to transportation. Additional stops are possible.
“The Departed for St. Patrick’s Day” at Alamo Drafthouse
6:30 p.m., $8
An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston. www.drafthouse.com/winchester
