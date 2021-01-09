Afton Sykes, of Winchester, was named to the Dean's List at Virginia Tech for the 2020 fall semester. She is a freshman double majoring in Residential Environments & Design and Property Management. She is the daughter of Jeff and Dixie Sykes.
Danielle Bean of Stephens City was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Bean was initiated at George Mason University.
Gabrielle Boukaia, a freshman at James Madison University, was named to the Dean's List for the fall semester. She is the daughter of Chantal Boukaia.
Sara Wenzel, a freshman at James Madison University where she is majoring in math, was named to the Dean's List for the fall semester. She is from Berryville.
Caitlyn Lawson of Wincheste was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Lawson was initiated at Virginia Tech.
MaKayla Hardesty, from Berryville, graduated from Emory & Henry College in December.
