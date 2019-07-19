1. Music Friday Night Live
The WORX takes the stage at the Taylor Pavilion as part of the Friday Night Live concert series in downtown Winchester. Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday and The WORX takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the gate. Children 12 and under may enter free of charge. There will be a beer and wine garden available. Proceeds benefit the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties. For more information or tickets, visit www.visitwinchesterva.com
2. Theater ‘Young Frankenstein’
“Young Frankenstein” — the second performance of the Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre series — will run through Sunday at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre on the Shenandoah University campus. Call the box office at 540-665-4569 or visit https://www.ssmtva.org/box-office/
3. Dancing Moonlight Ball
Step back in time at the Moonlight Ball, an 1860s-style dance, to be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the George Washington Hotel, 103 E. Piccadilly St. in downtown Winchester. Don’t worry if you don’t know the steps. Instructors will be on hand to guide you through the traditional dances. Tickets are $25 per person, $40 per couple or $50 per group of four. Tickets can be purchased in advance (by 4 p.m. Saturday) online at www.winchesterva.gov/parks, at the War Memorial Building or by calling 540-662-4946. Tickets also sold that night at the door by cash or check only.
4. History Colonial Kids Camp
The Clarke County Historical Association will hold Colonial Kids Day at the Mill from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Burwell-Morgan Mill in the Millwood community of Clarke County. Hands-on activities include blacksmithing, craft making, games and a scavenger hunt. Kids can also learn about the history of the Mill and watch grinding in action. Cost is $5 per child. 5. Books
1455 Literary Festival
Meet authors, discuss reading and writing at the 1455 Literary Festival taking place all day Friday and Saturday in downtown Winchester. The festival is bringing dozens of published authors to downtown Winchester for panel discussions on everything from writing memoirs, children’s literature and the state of the publishing industry. Go to http://bit.ly/1455literaryfestival for a complete agenda. No need to register, just show up for the events you’d like to attend.
