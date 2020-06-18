WINCHESTER — It can be hard to make a living as a visual artist in the best of times. But during a pandemic — when galleries and museums aren’t open to show your work — it can be nearly impossible.
To help out the art community, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond announced Tuesday that it would provide $5,000 grants to 40 visual artists through a new program called the Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program.
To be eligible, applicants must live and work in Virginia, be 21 years of age or older and get a significant part of their income from their artwork including sales and lectures.
Applications must be received online between June 16 and July 10. Recipients will be notified of grant awards on July 24. Eligibility requirements and the application can be found on the museum’s website at www.VMFA.museum.
The Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program is funded by the museum’s existing Artist Fellowship Endowment established in 1941 through a gift made by the late John Lee Pratt of Fredericksburg.
“Museums and galleries have had to close their doors, lay off employees, and cancel exhibitions. Full-time artists, many of whom work without health insurance or other benefits, are in a particularly fragile situation,” said VMFA Director and CEO Alex Nyerges in a news release. “The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has carefully invested Mr. Pratt’s gift — the accrued excess balance of which is being used to aid our state’s visual artists during this historic crisis.”
