Sky Meadows State Park
Sky Meadows State Park in Delaplane will host the following activities this weekend:
• Full moon hike: 6:30-9:30 p.m., today, tickets are $45. You bring the hiking boots and headlamps will be provided. Registration required at https://tinyurl.com/4h3ajb7b.
• Inspirational Walk: 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Saturday. Meet at the Sensory Explorer Trailhead in the picnic area.
• 10th Virginia Infantry encampment: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday. Activities include recruitment and enlistment ceremonies, unit drills, weapons demonstrations and camp cooking.
Admission is free for most programs although parking ranges from $3 to $5. Information: 540-592-3556 or www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks.
Handley Library
Handley Library in Winchester will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at 10:30 a.m. Friday with an interactive dance and sing-along program with special guest dancers from the Armstrong Irish Dance Academy. Information: 540-662-9041.
Winchester Little Theatre
Winchester Little Theatre will present “Radium Girls” by D.W. Gregory at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 315 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
In 1926, radium was a miracle cure and luminous watches the latest rage, until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. Inspired by a true story, Radium Girls traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court.
Future performances will be held March 24-26. Tickets range from $14 to $21. Information: 540-662-3331 or Valerie O’Keefe at 540-336-2357 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
‘Terms of Endearment’ Selah Theatre Project will present “Terms of Endearment” from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lord Fairfax Community College in Middletown.
Tickets are $15. Future performances will be held March 25-27. Information: 540-662-4564 or www.selahtheatreproject.org.
Belle Grove
Belle Grove Plantation, south of Middletown, will open for the season at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Information: 540-869-2028 or www.bellegrove.org.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock has scheduled the following activities this weekend:
• Who’s Swimming in the Vernal Pool: 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/bzbbc3xj.
• First Day of Spring Forest Therapy (ages 15-older): 10 a.m.-noon, Sunday, at the Lupton access picnic shelter. Kristine Villatoro, a certified trained Forest Therapy Guide, will guide you through sensory invitations to help you slow down, awaken your senses, and reconnect with nature. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/2p989xeh.
Most programs are free, although parking is charged.
Long Branch
Jack Russell, author of “Fox World” will be the speaker for the Long Branch Plantation speaker series from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Boyce.
Tickets, which are $25, can be reserved by calling 540-837-1856 or visit: www.visitlongbranch.org.
