WINCHESTER — The Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society had to close its five museums for nearly four months of its seven-month season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But even though total visitation dropped significantly, the museums still greeted visitors from 49 states and 11 foreign countries during the few months they were open, said Cissy Shull, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and expansion of knowledge about the historical and cultural heritage of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Considering that the museums had to shut down in March and couldn’t open until July 1, per Gov. Ralph Northam’s orders, Shull is pleased that the museums continued to attract visitors from near and far. (North Dakota was the only state not represented in the final 2020 visitation numbers.)
“We’re plugging away,” Shull said, adding that the Society plans to offer new publications, exhibits and programs in the coming year.
This year, the museums will open for the season May 10. That’s also when a new exhibit on the Quaker families who settled in Winchester and Frederick County will open in the Hollingsworth Mill, which houses the offices of the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society as well as a gift shop and exhibit space.
The Society has 325 members. Membership benefits include free admission to the museum, a copy of the historical journal produced every year and a newsletter.
The Society’s publication committee just published its 30th historical journal and is working on No. 31, Shull said.
The annual membership meetings give everyone a chance to socialize as well as take care of Society business. October’s meetinmg will be held at Winchester Ciderworks on North Frederick Pike, where everyone will get a lesson in making cider.
Because the Society couldn’t hold in-person programs this year, it’s been posting informative videos on Youtube. There’s one on the city’s World War I markers created by Society member Eugene Schultz. A second video focuses on the area’s Quakers because there was so much information it all couldn’t fit in the exhibit.
The Society’s museums will be open from May 10 to Oct. 31 this year. There is a fee to visit any of the museums.
George Washington’s Office 32 W. Cork and Braddock streets
George Washington’s military and political career began in Winchester. He came to the area when he was 16 years old to begin a career in surveying.
With the earnings from his surveying business he was able to buy a number of acres around Frederick County and also a lot in the town that enabled him to serve as a burgess from Frederick County from 1758-1765. During the French and Indian War he commanded the Virginia Regiment from his headquarters in Winchester.
Washington used a little log building, now the middle room of the George Washington’s Office Museum, as a military office from September 1755 to December of 1756 while Fort Loudoun was being constructed at the north end of town. Washington planned Fort Loudoun (which no longer stands), supervised the work and brought his own blacksmiths from Mount Vernon to do the ironwork.
On the grounds outside the George Washington’s Office Museum is a statue of Washington as a boy as well as a fiberglass pig sculpture, which represents Washington’s local political career. The only piece of local legislation Washington is known to have backed while representing the area in the House of Burgesses — his first elected office — is a law banning pigs from running loose in the town.
Stonewall Jackson’s Headquarters 415 N. Braddock St.
This Hudson River Gothic Revival style house, a Virginia and National Historic Landmark, was used as headquarters by Confederate Gen. “Stonewall” Thomas Jackson during the winter of 1861-1862 during the Civil War.
The house contains the largest collection of Jackson memorabilia and also personal objects from members of his staff. The museum has on display Jackson’s personal prayer table, initialed prayer book and many other Jackson family artifacts.
Abram’s Delight 1340 S. Pleasant Valley Road
Abram’s Delight is the site of five generations of the prominent Hollingsworth family covering 200 years. In 1943, the city of Winchester purchased the old home and 35 acres of land for two reasons: to preserve the oldest home in Winchester and to protect the water supply provided by the spring, which they leased for many years. A committee of the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society worked for nine years to restore the house. It opened as a museum in 1961.
18th Century Valley Cabin 1340 S. Pleasant Valley Road (Located on the grounds of Abram’s Delight)
The cabin represents a typical early Shenandoah Valley dwelling including a rarely reproduced double layered side overlapping white oak shingle roof. Built in 1780, the building was moved in 1967 from Cork Street to Abraham Hollingworth’s original cabin site.
A tour of the cabin is included with the Abram’s Delight ticket.
Hollingsworth Mill 1340 S. Pleasant Valley Road
This stone mill, located next to the Abram’s Delight house, was built in 1833 by David Hollingsworth, the great-grandson of Abraham Hollingsworth, Frederick County’s first settler. Abraham, who died in 1748, operated one of the county’s first gristmills and passed the business on to his son, Isaac.
The mill was sold in 1870 to Ober & Sons, which operated a phosphate or fertilizer factory there. In 1884, it became a creamery operated by E. R. Thatcher and John V. Tavenner. The City of Winchester bought the mill and neighboring spring in 1890. The mill became a pumping station and the spring was used as the city’s main water supply until 1956, when Winchester began drawing water from the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. The spring was renamed Rouss Spring for philanthropist Charles Broadway Rouss, who donated $30,000 for the water project.
The city renovated the building in 1987. The visitor center occupied the mill for 20 years. The Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society offices are on the second floor of the mill. A gift shop and exhibit space occupy the first floor.
